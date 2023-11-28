Film Company Fined £800,000 for Stuntman’s Severe Injuries on Fast and Furious Set

Published Recently

FF9 Pictures, a subsidiary of Universal Pictures, has been fined over £800,000 following a serious incident involving stuntman Joe Watts on the set of ‘Fast & Furious 9’ at Warner Bros Leavesden Studios.

Tragic On-Set Accident

stunman from surrey

Joe Watts, a professional stuntman from Surrey, sustained life-altering injuries while filming a fight scene for ‘Fast 9: The Fast Saga’ on July 22, 2019. During a stunt on a balcony, his safety line unexpectedly detached, causing him to plummet 25 feet headfirst onto concrete, resulting in brain damage and a fractured skull.

Court Hearing and Verdict

At Luton Magistrates’ Court, FF9 Pictures admitted to breaches in health and safety regulations leading to the accident. The court ordered the company to pay a fine of £800,000. The incident occurred as Watts was thrown over the left shoulder of another performer, differing from the rehearsal which used the right shoulder. The safety wire, not checked between takes, failed to operate correctly during the actual filming.

Last-Minute Changes and Safety Oversight

District judge Talwinder Buttar highlighted the gravity of the situation, pointing out that Mr. Watts is “fortunate to be alive.” Criticism was directed at the film’s production for making last-minute changes to the stunt without adjusting the safety measures, particularly the positioning of crash mats.

Health and Safety Executive’s Role

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which prosecuted the case, noted the absence of a system to double-check the safety line’s proper engagement and tightening. The failure to inspect the harness in the past six months, as required, was also cited as a significant oversight.

Ongoing Repercussions

The aftermath of this tragic event has raised serious concerns about on-set safety practices, particularly in high-risk action sequences. The film industry is now under scrutiny to ensure stricter adherence to safety protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.

Additional Information:

For further details on the court proceedings and the health and safety measures in the film industry, readers are encouraged to follow up with related articles and official statements from the HSE.