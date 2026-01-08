Finsbury Park Sex Attack: Police Release Suspect Image

Detectives are hunting a thug who sexually assaulted a woman at Finsbury Park Underground station last December.

What Happened?

On the evening of Friday, 5 December, around 10pm, the man approached the victim on the platform. He sexually assaulted her, then spat at her as she tried to get away. The creep jumped on a train and vanished.

Can You Help?

Police have now released an image of the suspect. Detectives believe he holds crucial information to crack the case.

If you recognise the man, contact British Transport Police immediately:

Text: 61016

Call: 0800 40 50 40

Quote reference: 791 of 5 December.