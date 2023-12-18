Fire at Industrial Premises in Swanley Causes Road Closures

A fire at an industrial premises off the A20 London Road in Swanley prompted a significant emergency response early Monday morning, December 18, 2023. Kent Fire and Rescue Service, along with partner agencies including Kent Police and National Highways traffic officers, were at the scene to control the situation.

The fire, which involved a gas cylinder, required the use of three fire engines, a bulk water carrier, and a technical rescue unit. Firefighters, equipped with personal protective equipment and breathing apparatus, worked diligently to extinguish the fire and cool the surrounding area to ensure safety.

As of the latest update at 11.25 am, the fire has been largely controlled, and crews are continuing their efforts to dampen down the site. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in the incident.

Due to the fire, a 200-metre safety cordon was established, and nearby commercial premises were evacuated as a precaution. This resulted in the temporary closure of affected areas of the A20, M25, and M20 near the Swanley Interchange, causing significant traffic disruptions.

However, the situation has improved, and the surrounding roads, including the M20, M25, and A20, are expected to be reopened shortly. Motorists who plan to travel towards the area are advised to check for traffic updates to avoid any inconvenience.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are likely to follow once the site is declared completely safe. The quick response of the emergency services played a crucial role in preventing the escalation of the fire and ensuring public safety.