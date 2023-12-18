SUBSCRIBE
Home Breaking Fire at Industrial Premises in Swanley Causes Road Closures
Breaking

Fire at Industrial Premises in Swanley Causes Road Closures

by
written by 0 comment
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire inside a garage in Dymchurch, Romney Marsh

A fire at an industrial premises off the A20 London Road in Swanley prompted a significant emergency response early Monday morning, December 18, 2023. Kent Fire and Rescue Service, along with partner agencies including Kent Police and National Highways traffic officers, were at the scene to control the situation.

The fire, which involved a gas cylinder, required the use of three fire engines, a bulk water carrier, and a technical rescue unit. Firefighters, equipped with personal protective equipment and breathing apparatus, worked diligently to extinguish the fire and cool the surrounding area to ensure safety.

As of the latest update at 11.25 am, the fire has been largely controlled, and crews are continuing their efforts to dampen down the site. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in the incident.

Due to the fire, a 200-metre safety cordon was established, and nearby commercial premises were evacuated as a precaution. This resulted in the temporary closure of affected areas of the A20, M25, and M20 near the Swanley Interchange, causing significant traffic disruptions.

However, the situation has improved, and the surrounding roads, including the M20, M25, and A20, are expected to be reopened shortly. Motorists who plan to travel towards the area are advised to check for traffic updates to avoid any inconvenience.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are likely to follow once the site is declared completely safe. The quick response of the emergency services played a crucial role in preventing the escalation of the fire and ensuring public safety.

You may also like

Tragic Incident at Hyde Park Corner Underground Station

Vigil Concludes Brighton and Hove Peace March with Messages of Hope

A man who planned to kill a Christian preacher at Speaker’s Corner...

A robber fractured an elderly woman’s wrist after knocking her over and...

Police appeal for help in identifying man who robbed a teenage boy

Urgent Search for Missing 17-Year-Old Girl from Fair Oak

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

UK News in Pictures brings you Live News and Pictures as they happen. Keeping you up to date with the story as it Breaks. UK News in Pictures is a true 24hr news source keeping you the reader informed and on the move around the clock, 7 days a week bringing the latest breaking news, community information and more as it happens
Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

Useful Links

Edtior's Picks

Tragic Incident at Hyde Park Corner Underground Station
Fire at Industrial Premises in Swanley Causes Road Closures
Vigil Concludes Brighton and Hove Peace March with Messages of Hope

Latest Articles

Tragic Incident at Hyde Park Corner Underground Station
Fire at Industrial Premises in Swanley Causes Road Closures
Vigil Concludes Brighton and Hove Peace March with Messages of Hope
A man who planned to kill a Christian preacher at Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park has been jailed

All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by. uknip

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.