Smoke and flames erupted this morning above The Tiny Bakery on Clarendon Park Road, #Leicester, this morning as Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service scrambled fire crews to tackle the blaze.

No Injuries as Fire Extinguished

Thankfully, all people were safely accounted for with no casualties reported. Firefighters quickly got the fire under control and have since extinguished the flames.

Ongoing Incident Causes Traffic Delays

Officials warn this remains an active scene. Motorists should brace for delays around Clarendon Park Road as emergency services continue their work.