Fire Breaks Out at Old College Campus in Dewsbury

Multiple fire crews from stations across West Yorkshire are currently responding to a blaze at the Old Art campus of Kirklees College, located on Leeds Road in Dewsbury.

The fire, reported this evening, has prompted a swift and coordinated response from emergency services as they work to contain and extinguish the flames. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue from Dewsbury, along with assistance from neighbouring stations, has mobilized resources to the scene in an effort to combat the blaze.

The extent of the fire and any potential damage to the historic campus building remain unclear at this time. However, the priority for firefighters is to ensure the safety of nearby residents and to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Details regarding the cause of the fire or any injuries resulting from the incident are currently unavailable. Authorities are expected to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the blaze once it has been fully extinguished.

Residents and commuters in the vicinity of Leeds Road are advised to exercise caution and cooperate with emergency services personnel as they work to address the situation.