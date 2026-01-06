Fire Crews Rush to Haslar Marina Over Burning Smell Alarm

Emergency services scrambled to Haslar Marina in Gosport today after reports of a burning smell sparked concern.

Fire Engine Spotted at Scene

A fire engine was seen parked outside The Creek waterfront restaurant shortly before midday.

Crews from Gosport, Fareham, Cosham, and Southsea attended the incident.

No Fire Found After Thorough Search

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said:

“Crews were called shortly before midday following reports of a smell of burning. Firefighters carried out a thorough investigation using a thermal imaging camera; however, no signs of fire were found. The incident was handed over to on-site staff, and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service left the scene shortly after 12:30pm.”

Updates to Follow

