Watch Live

SEARCH LAUNCHED Dog Falls Into Frozen Lake in Cleethorpes – Emergency Services Launch Search

  • Updated: 14:57
  • , 12 January 2026
Dog Falls Into Frozen Lake in Cleethorpes – Emergency Services Launch Search

Chaos hit Cleethorpes on Saturday when a dog plunged into the icy waters of a partially frozen boating lake. Humberside Police and Fire & Rescue scrambled to the scene just after noon.

Firefighters Battle Freezing Conditions to Find Missing Dog

The brave crew faced slippery, frozen patches as they combed the lake with specialist water rescue gear and wading poles. A thermal imaging camera was also brought in to help spot the pooch in the freezing depths.

Heartbreaking Search Ends Without Success

Despite the heroic efforts, the dog could not be found during the tense search operation, leaving locals concerned and hoping for good news.

Recommended for you

Wintry Chill Bulldozed by Atlantic Gales: Flood Fears Rise
ATLANTIC STORM TAKE OVER Wintry Chill Bulldozed by Atlantic Gales: Flood Fears Rise
Lorry Blaze Shuts Down M1 Southbound
HGV BLAZE DELAY Lorry Blaze Shuts Down M1 Southbound
One Dead, Dozens Hurt in Tourist Speedboat Smash off Thailand
SPEEDBOAT SMASH One Dead, Dozens Hurt in Tourist Speedboat Smash off Thailand

BREAKING

Woman Stabbed in Croydon: Police Launch Urgent Hunt
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Woman Stabbed in Croydon: Police Launch Urgent Hunt

Must READ

Chaos on the A217: Fallen Tree and Lamp Post Cause Traffic Mayhem
TRAFFIC MAYHEM Chaos on the A217: Fallen Tree and Lamp Post Cause Traffic Mayhem
Dog Falls Into Frozen Lake in Cleethorpes – Emergency Services Launch Search
SEARCH LAUNCHED Dog Falls Into Frozen Lake in Cleethorpes – Emergency Services Launch Search
Need Affordable Wheels Fast? Why Renting a Hyundai from AEX Rent a Car Is a Smart Choice
Need Affordable Wheels Fast? Why Renting a Hyundai from AEX Rent a Car Is a Smart Choice
Folkestone Assault: Man Left with Broken Arm in Early Hours Attack
BROKEN BONES Folkestone Assault: Man Left with Broken Arm in Early Hours Attack
Gruesome Group Attack Rocks Gravesend Town Centre
STREET BRAWL Gruesome Group Attack Rocks Gravesend Town Centre
Person Hospitalised with Life-Changing Injuries After Colchester Train Strike
FIGHTING FOR LIFE Person Hospitalised with Life-Changing Injuries After Colchester Train Strike
Explosive ULEZ Attack Rocks London Street
POWERFUL BOMB Explosive ULEZ Attack Rocks London Street
Taxi Driver and Three Teenagers Killed in Shocking Head-On Crash in Bolton
SAFE DRIVER Taxi Driver and Three Teenagers Killed in Shocking Head-On Crash in Bolton
Horror on Ecuador Beach: Five Human Heads Hang from Ropes
GRIM DISCOVERY Horror on Ecuador Beach: Five Human Heads Hang from Ropes
Rare Puffin Rescue on Brighton Beach After Storm Havoc
WILDLIFE RESCUE Rare Puffin Rescue on Brighton Beach After Storm Havoc

More For You

Man in His 50s Found with Serious Head Injury in Benson
HORROR SMASH Four killed and five injured in ‘head-on’ crash in Manchester

BREAKING

FIRST PICTURE Heartbreaking Fatal Crash Near Sittingbourne
New EU Entry/Exit System Sparks Travel Delays Warning
TRAVEL CHANGES New EU Entry/Exit System Sparks Travel Delays Warning
Suicide Note Found After Essex Plane Crash at Scenic Reservoir
PILOT NAMED Essex Police Name Victim in Tragic Plane Crash at Hanningfield Reservoir

More From UK News in Pictures

Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc: Birmingham Airport Plunged into Blackout
BLACKOUT Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc: Birmingham Airport Plunged into Blackout
Chaos in Tunbridge Wells: 6,000+ Left Dry After ‘Bad Chemical Batch’ Shuts Pembury Water Plant
RAN BY A DRIP Kent Water Crisis Declared Major Incident as Supply Blackouts Hit Maidstone, Tunbridge Wells & Canterbury
Police Rush to Bondi After Terror Fears

BREAKING

BOMB VEST Police Rush to Bondi After Terror Fears
MAYHEM AT LA RALLY U-Haul Truck Ploughs Into Iranian Protesters in Los Angeles U-Haul Truck Ploughs Into Iranian Protesters in Los Angeles
Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Taxi Crash
VICTIMS NAMED Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Taxi Crash
Firefighters Battle Blaze in Southall Recycling Centre
TRAVEL CHAOS Firefighters Battle Blaze in Southall Recycling Centre
Prisoner Ditches Open Jail at HMP Standford Hill
GIVEN IT LEGS Prisoner Ditches Open Jail at HMP Standford Hill
POLICE SLAM ON THE BRAKES Oxford Moped Heist Foiled
Newborn Goats Found in Bin Hours After Birth Named Biffa and Veolia as Waste Companies Cover Vet Bills and Food
BARLEY ALIVE Newborn Goats Found in Bin Hours After Birth Named Biffa and Veolia as Waste Companies Cover Vet Bills and Food
Five Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Stockton
TRAGIC KILLING Five Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Stockton
Manhunt Underway for Simon Meech After Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old
POLICE NAME SUSPECT Manhunt Underway for Simon Meech After Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old
Instagram fixes glitch that spammed users with fake password reset emails
INSTA CLAIM ITS FIXED Instagram fixes glitch that spammed users with fake password reset emails
Glass Bottle Attack Shakes Erdington High Street
Glass Bottle Attack Shakes Erdington High Street
Man Arrested After Shocking Knife Attack in York
KNIFE ATTACK Man Arrested After Shocking Knife Attack in York
EastEnders Legend Derek Martin Dies Aged 92
"FAREWELL GUVNOR" EastEnders Legend Derek Martin Dies Aged 92
PUB SEX ATTACK Man Arrested After Woman Sexually Assaulted in Brighton Pub

More From UKNIP

EasyJet Flight Diverts to Gatwick After Mid-Air Medical Emergency
SEX PEST EasyJet perv convicted after trying to rape woman on flight – as he claims ‘she provoked me’
East Grinstead Faces Water Crisis Until Weekend
NO WATER East Grinstead Faces Water Crisis Until Weekend
Sexual Assault Shocker in Plymouth
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Sexual Assault Shocker in Plymouth
Tragic Fatal Crash on Oxford’s Eastern Bypass
POLICE PLEA Tragic Fatal Crash on Oxford’s Eastern Bypass
error: Content is protected !!