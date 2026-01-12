Dog Falls Into Frozen Lake in Cleethorpes – Emergency Services Launch Search

Chaos hit Cleethorpes on Saturday when a dog plunged into the icy waters of a partially frozen boating lake. Humberside Police and Fire & Rescue scrambled to the scene just after noon.

Firefighters Battle Freezing Conditions to Find Missing Dog

The brave crew faced slippery, frozen patches as they combed the lake with specialist water rescue gear and wading poles. A thermal imaging camera was also brought in to help spot the pooch in the freezing depths.

Heartbreaking Search Ends Without Success

Despite the heroic efforts, the dog could not be found during the tense search operation, leaving locals concerned and hoping for good news.