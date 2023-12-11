Fire Engulfs Derelict Building in Deal, Suspected Arson

A derelict building in Park Avenue, Deal, became the scene of a significant fire on Sunday, 10th December.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded to the emergency call with two fire engines promptly arriving at the site. The incident, which is believed to have been started deliberately, caused no injuries.

Firefighters, equipped with personal protective equipment and breathing apparatus, tackled the blaze using high-pressure hose reel jets and positive-pressure ventilation fans. The quick response and effective use of firefighting equipment helped in bringing the fire under control.

The building, which was unoccupied at the time of the incident, sustained significant damage. The cause of the fire is currently being treated as suspected arson, although a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances.

The fire in Park Avenue raised concerns among the local community, particularly regarding the safety of derelict buildings and the potential for such incidents to escalate if not addressed promptly.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries reported. The fire crews’ quick actions and professionalism were crucial in preventing any loss of life or further property damage.

Local residents and businesses are being reassured by the authorities that safety measures are in place to handle such emergencies. However, the incident serves as a reminder of the risks associated with abandoned and derelict buildings, especially when foul play is involved.

The investigation into the fire’s origin is ongoing, with local police collaborating with fire investigators. Police are appealing to the public for any information that might assist in the investigation.