fire engulfs vehicles at bristol airport's silver zone car park

A significant fire outbreak at Bristol Airport’s Silver Zone car park caused substantial damage and brief operational disruptions on the morning of 10 December. The blaze, which engulfed several vehicles, was eventually controlled by the combined efforts of Avon Fire and Rescue Service and Bristol Airport’s fire crew.

Witnesses reported seeing flames tearing through the car park area, leading to a temporary closure of the airport’s runway as a safety precaution. Firefighting teams, including two appliances dispatched from Bedminster, arrived to find 11 cars ablaze. Despite the intensity of the fire, Bristol Airport’s own fire crew was already on the scene, actively combating the flames.

By approximately 12pm, the fire crews managed to extinguish the blaze, preventing further spread. A spokesperson from Avon Fire and Rescue confirmed the severity of the incident, noting that the damage to the vehicles varied significantly, with some cars being completely destroyed. Four to five cars, in particular, suffered total destruction.

In a relieving update, Avon Fire and Rescue assured that there were no injuries resulting from the incident and emphasized that the fire is not being treated as suspicious. Preliminary investigations suggest that the cause was “accidental ignition.”

A spokesperson for Bristol Airport provided further details, stating: “A parked car caught fire in our Silver Zone car park, which is an open-air car park to the south of our runway. The fire spread to a small number of vehicles. There were no injuries, and the fire was quickly put out by the emergency services.”

The airport took immediate action to ensure safety, leading to a brief closure of the runway. The spokesperson added, “We closed our runway for a short time as a safety precaution – the Airport is now fully open.”