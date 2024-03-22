Fire crews were dispatched to Charcoal Grill, a popular takeaway restaurant located in Bockhanger Square off Bybrook Road in Kennington, Ashford, following reports of a fire that is understood to have started in the ducting and spread to part of the roof and damaged an upstairs property.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m., prompted a swift response from emergency services.

Four fire engines and a height vehicle rushed to the scene to combat the blaze. Workers left the business before the arrival of the fire service.

Fighting to extinguish the fire lasted until 3:15 p.m., with firefighters successfully controlling the situation. However, as a precaution, nearby homes and businesses within the building were evacuated.

While the fire has been contained, two engines and a height vehicle remain stationed at the scene to ensure the area’s safety.

According to a spokesperson for the fire service, the blaze had an impact on a flat located above the property. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries resulting from the incident.

Residents and bystanders witnessed the dramatic scene, with smoke billowing into the air and fire engines racing towards the restaurant. Videos captured by witnesses showcase the intensity of the situation, underscoring the swift and coordinated response by emergency services.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire as the affected area undergoes assessment and cleanup efforts.