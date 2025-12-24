A fierce fire tore through a takeaway on Maple Road, Penge, on Saturday, December 20. Around 25 firefighters and four fire engines battled the blaze that gutted part of the shop and damaged a flat above.

Two Hospitalised, Two Treated at the Scene

Two people were rushed to hospital following the blaze, while another two were checked over by the London Ambulance Service at the scene. Thankfully, no fatalities were reported.

Cause Traced to Hot Grill Igniting Ducting

Investigators believe the fire started when a hot grill was left unattended, sparking flames that ignited the takeaway’s ducting system. This chain reaction caused the blaze to spread rapidly.

London Fire Brigade Issues Stern Warning to Restaurants

“Cooking should never be left unattended on the hob or grill – if you have to leave the kitchen, turn off the heat,” warned a London Fire Brigade spokesperson. “Dirty ducting is a major fire risk. Restaurant and takeaway owners must clean their extraction systems regularly. Built-up fat and grease in hobs, cooker hoods, and extractor fans can easily ignite.”

The Brigade was first called to the blaze just after 10am. Firefighters from Beckenham, Woodside, Forest Hill, and West Norwood fire stations worked for nearly three hours to douse the flames, finally bringing the fire under control by 1.07pm.

This incident serves as a stark reminder for takeaway owners and chefs to keep a close eye on cooking equipment and maintain clean extraction systems to prevent deadly fires.