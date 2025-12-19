Fire Stations Targeted in Lincolnshire Heist: Life-Saving Gear Stolen

A string of break-ins has hit fire stations across Lincolnshire, with thieves making off with specialised rescue kit. The theft has sparked serious fears over public safety and emergency response times.

Organised Crime Ring Behind Fire Station Raids

Police believe a cunning, organised gang is deliberately targeting fire stations. The break-ins show clear signs of planning, with similar methods used to nab vital rescue tools.

Emergency Response at Risk as Crucial Rescue Gear Goes Missing

The stolen equipment is critical for freeing people trapped in vehicles after crashes. Firefighters warn delays caused by missing tools could cost lives when every second counts.

Warning to Public: Watch Out for Fake Firefighters

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have issued a stark alert. Be on guard for impostors pretending to be firefighters. Genuine crews always arrive in fire engines and will show official ID. There’s also a risk the stolen kit could be misused by criminals, raising alarm bells for the community.