Firefighter and Watch Manager Andy Leyland Dies Over Christmas

A much-loved watch manager from Atherton Community Fire Station, Andy Leyland, has tragically passed away during the Christmas period. Tributes have flooded in as friends, family, and colleagues remember him as “a true gent.”

Flags Lowered Across Greater Manchester Fire Stations

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service are mourning the loss of Andy Leyland, who died while off duty. In a mark of respect, flags have been lowered across fire stations this weekend.

“Our service is in mourning for our colleague, Atherton Community Fire Station watch manager Andy Leyland, who has tragically passed away while off duty over the Christmas period. Flags have been lowered at our stations this weekend to mark our sadness and respect. Our thoughts are with Andy’s family, friends, and close colleagues at such a difficult time.” – Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue spokesperson

Outpouring of Tributes from Community and Colleagues

“Absolutely tragic. Rest in peace Andy, a true gent and forever helping anyone.”

“The saddest and most shocking news. Andy was one of the best lads I’ve known and will be missed too much. We are all absolutely devastated at Atherton.”

“Andrew was a watch manager when I first joined the service. He was always kind and took the time to help whenever I had questions. A loss to the service and to us all. God rest his soul.”

“R.I.P Andy, such a great loss. A hardworking, kind man who would do anything for anyone. My thoughts go out to his family and all at Atherton Blues who will feel this loss deeply.”

“So very sorry to hear this news. Thoughts and prayers go to all Andy’s family, friends and colleagues. Rest in the arms of the Angels Andy. Your work is done. Thank you for your service.”

Community Leaders Pay Tribute

Wigan councillor James Fish praised Andy’s dedication, saying:

“Andy served our community with distinction and dedication. His leadership and commitment to public safety will be remembered by all who had the privilege of working with him. Flags have been lowered at all stations as a mark of respect and solidarity. I stand with the courageous fire service personnel who protect our community, often at great personal cost. Rest in peace, Andy. Your service and legacy will not be forgotten.”

The sudden loss of Andy Leyland has left the fire service and community reeling. His kindness, leadership, and dedication will be deeply missed.