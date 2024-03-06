Firefighters Battle Blaze at Forest Gate Police Station

A significant fire has broken out at Forest Gate Police Station in East London, with emergency services responding to the scene. The blaze, which has engulfed part of the station, has prompted the deployment of fifteen fire engines and approximately 125 firefighters to Romford Road.

Reports indicate that the fire has affected a section of the police station, with witnesses observing flames nearing the collapse of the building’s roof. While there have been no reported injuries at this stage, the fire is generating large volumes of smoke, leading authorities to advise residents in the vicinity to keep their windows and doors closed as a precautionary measure.

The London Fire Brigade was alerted to the incident at 4:17 pm local time. Fire crews from Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow, and neighbouring fire stations are currently on-site, battling the blaze. Road closures have been implemented in the area, and the public is urged to avoid the vicinity until the situation is brought under control.

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade stated, “The cause of the fire is not yet known,” indicating that investigations into the origins of the blaze are ongoing. Additionally, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that the building had been evacuated, and there are no reports of individuals trapped inside. However, road closures remain in effect around the scene.

Once the fire is extinguished and the building is deemed safe, fire service experts will commence an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. Presently, authorities are not treating the incident as arson.

As smoke continues to billow from the building, residents and onlookers have gathered near cordoned-off areas, with concerns mounting about the structural integrity of the police station. The fire has also reportedly spread to an adjacent property, an old pub that has been closed for over a decade.

Further updates on the situation at Forest Gate Police Station will be provided as the situation develops.