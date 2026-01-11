Firefighters Battle Blaze in Southall Recycling Centre

Chaos on the rails as a fire rips through a recycling centre on Johnson Street, Southall. The blaze broke out at 5:33pm, sparking a huge emergency response.

Massive Fire Response: 60 Firefighters on Scene

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters rushed to the scene to tackle the inferno.

“About 15 tonnes of mixed recycling were alight,” said the London Fire Brigade. “Smoke spread forced the partial closure of the Great Western Main Line as a safety measure.”

Rail Travel Disrupted Until 8pm

National Rail warned commuters: “Disruption between London Paddington and Reading expected until 20:00.”

Thankfully, firefighters had the blaze under control by 8:35pm. The cause remains a mystery.