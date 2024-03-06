Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded to a collision involving two vehicles on the A20 coastbound, near the Swanley Interchange and M25 junction, prompting a swift and coordinated emergency operation.

Three fire engines were dispatched to the scene, where firefighters utilized hydraulic cutting equipment to extricate a trapped individual from one of the vehicles involved. The intensive efforts aimed to remove the vehicle’s roof, facilitating the safe release of the person trapped inside.

Once freed from the wreckage, the individual was promptly transferred into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) paramedics for further assessment and medical assistance.

Partner agencies, including Kent Police and SECAmb, collaborated seamlessly with fire crews throughout the rescue operation, ensuring a swift and effective response to the incident.

As emergency services continue to manage the aftermath of the crash, motorists are advised to exercise caution and remain vigilant while travelling through the affected area. Further updates on the situation will be provided as additional information becomes available.