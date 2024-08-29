 Firefighters Continue to Battle Hay Bale Blaze in Gravesend: Public Urged to Avoid Church Road Area

UK News in Pictures

Firefighters Continue to Battle Hay Bale Blaze in Gravesend: Public Urged to Avoid Church Road Area

Firefighters Continue to Battle Hay Bale Blaze in Gravesend: Public Urged to Avoid Church Road Area

Field Fire In Faversham Extinguished By Kent Fire And Rescue Service

Emergency services are continuing to work through the night to extinguish a significant fire involving hay bales on Church Road in Cobham, Gravesend. The Kent Fire and Rescue Service has urged residents and the public to avoid the area as firefighting efforts continue.

Update at 8:30 PM:

As of this evening, the advice for residents and visitors to avoid the area remains in effect. Two fire engines are still at the scene, where firefighters are making good progress in controlling the blaze.

Initial Response:

The fire, which was first reported earlier today, prompted a substantial response from the Kent Fire and Rescue Service. Five fire engines, supported by a bulk water carrier and a technical rescue unit, were dispatched to the scene to tackle the flames. The fire involves a large quantity of hay bales, which have proven difficult to fully extinguish due to the nature of the materials.

Public Safety Advisory:

Residents in the vicinity of Church Road are being asked to stay clear of the area to allow emergency services to operate effectively. This request is particularly important for those who may not have access to the internet; sharing this information with neighbours and others in the community is encouraged to ensure everyone is aware of the situation.

Ongoing Efforts:

Firefighters have been working diligently throughout the day and into the evening to bring the fire under control. The situation is being closely monitored, and further updates will be provided as necessary.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service continues to prioritise the safety of residents and responders and appreciates the cooperation of the public during this ongoing incident.

