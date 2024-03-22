Firefighters Issue Warning to Businesses in Kent: Fire Caused by ‘Dirty Takeaway Ducting’ Destroys Kebab Shop

A takeaway has been left devastated following a fire that erupted due to a dirty takeaway extraction system. The incident, which occurred on Bockhanger Square, Ashford prompted a rapid response from Kent Fire and Rescue Service, who were alerted at 1:15 pm.

A total of 30 firefighters and Officers from various stations from across Kent were dispatched to the scene. The blaze was successfully extinguished by 3.15 pm and fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Firefighters managed to lead two residents to safety from the flats situated above the affected shops. Among the commercial units destroyed in the fire was a kebab takeaway restaurant.

Upon investigation, Kent Fire and Rescue confirmed that the fire was accidental, stemming from a buildup of grease and cooking fat within the extraction system of the takeaway restaurant. A spokesperson for the Kent Fire Brigade emphasised, “This fire was inside the ducting (extraction system).”

In light of this incident, firefighters issued a cautionary reminder to restaurant and takeaway owners regarding the importance of maintaining clean ducting in their extraction systems. Neglecting regular cleaning of ducting significantly heightens the risk of ducting fires, as demonstrated by the blaze that tore through Charcoal Grill.

Local authorities urge businesses to prioritize fire safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. With the potential for devastating consequences, ensuring the cleanliness and proper maintenance of extraction systems remain critical for safeguarding both businesses and surrounding properties from fire hazards.

The aftermath of the fire serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of adhering to fire safety regulations and conducting routine maintenance checks to mitigate the risk of such calamities in commercial establishments.