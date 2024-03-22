UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Police Appeal for Information Following Lewd Incident on Southeastern Train

Martin Lewis Highlights Little-Known Council Tax Discount, Potentially Saving Thousands

Moscow Concert Hall Mass Shooting Leaves Dozens Dead

Government Proposes Over 7% Increase in UK Passport Application Fees

Kate Middleton Announces Cancer Diagnosis in Heartfelt Video Message: ‘It has been incredibly tough’

Home Breaking Firefighters Issue Warning to Businesses in Kent: Fire Caused by ‘Dirty Takeaway Ducting’ Destroys Kebab Shop

Firefighters Issue Warning to Businesses in Kent: Fire Caused by ‘Dirty Takeaway Ducting’ Destroys Kebab Shop

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Kent fire engines at emergency scene.

A takeaway has been left devastated following a fire that erupted due to a dirty takeaway extraction system. The incident, which occurred on Bockhanger Square, Ashford prompted a rapid response from Kent Fire and Rescue Service, who were alerted at 1:15 pm.

A total of 30 firefighters and Officers from various stations from across Kent were dispatched to the scene. The blaze was successfully extinguished by 3.15 pm and fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Firefighters managed to lead two residents to safety from the flats situated above the affected shops. Among the commercial units destroyed in the fire was a kebab takeaway restaurant.

Firefighter in smoke-filled room during rescue operation.

Upon investigation, Kent Fire and Rescue confirmed that the fire was accidental, stemming from a buildup of grease and cooking fat within the extraction system of the takeaway restaurant. A spokesperson for the Kent Fire Brigade emphasised, “This fire was inside the ducting (extraction system).”

Firefighters inspecting burnt building from aerial platform.
screenshot 2024 03 22 at 15.46.49

In light of this incident, firefighters issued a cautionary reminder to restaurant and takeaway owners regarding the importance of maintaining clean ducting in their extraction systems. Neglecting regular cleaning of ducting significantly heightens the risk of ducting fires, as demonstrated by the blaze that tore through Charcoal Grill.

Firefighters by engine at emergency site.

Local authorities urge businesses to prioritize fire safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. With the potential for devastating consequences, ensuring the cleanliness and proper maintenance of extraction systems remain critical for safeguarding both businesses and surrounding properties from fire hazards.

Firefighter inside building with food advertisement.

The aftermath of the fire serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of adhering to fire safety regulations and conducting routine maintenance checks to mitigate the risk of such calamities in commercial establishments.

Post Views: 275

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Urgent Appeal: Teenage Girl Missing from Rochester
Moment Overloaded Migrant Boat Sparks Frantic Rescue Mission in English Channel
Appeal following fatal collision on the M26 near Sevenoaks
A drunk driver who killed a man after purchasing nine pints of ”Guinness” has been jailed
How Inflation Has Hit Motoring and How to Keep Your Costs Down
Transforming your Workspace – A Guide to Creating a Productive Office

READ NEXT:

Officers are appealing for anyone who knows where Kirsty might be to get in touch
Police officer dismissed for stealing bottle of brandy from hotel
Detectives investigating a serious collision in Epping in which a woman has died are asking for witnesses and dash cam footage
Postal system brought to a stand after postal workers strike, with 10 more days of action planned
The A2 is closed in both directions near the port of Dover between the A258 and the A20 due to a broken down lorry
Scott Mitchell Named People’s Champion for National Dementia Mission in Honour of Dame Barbara Windsor
Prisoner Convicted of Brutal Machete Murder Found Dead in Cell
Breaking

Shocking Discovery of 14 Bodies amid Haiti’s Growing Crisis

Housing Ombudsman Finds Severe Failings by Guinness Partnership
Serious Collision Closes M26 Eastbound in Kent
A killer has been jailed after a man sustained fatal stab injuries in a #Wolverhampton street
Man Charged with Murder in Connection to Stockbridge Village Incident
Air Ambulance Called to George Street in Croydon Following Assault
CCTV Appeal Launched After Burglary Incident in Broadstairs
Breaking

Shoreditch Crossbow Attacker has been released under investigation by Police

Third Man Jailed for Murder in 2018 Shooting and Stabbing Case
An XL Bully was fatally shot by police after it launched a violent attack on four individuals near Battersea Park Road in South London
Murder Investigation Launched in Kensington
Crash on M2 between Sittingbourne and Gillingham causing delays for drivers
Closure Order Issued for Troublesome Maidstone Flat
Maidstone man charged with assaulting police officers with corrosive substance
Richard Tice Slams Ofcom’s Impartiality Ruling on GB News
Teenager Stabbed in Polegate: Urgent Appeal for Witnesses
Breaking

Devon Man Sentenced for Terrorism Offences: An Investigation Result

Breaking

A 31-year-old man who wore a gold-mask as he abused hotel staff and then pointed a firearm at the building has been jailed

Planned Engineering Works: Southeastern Railway Services Affected
A21 Closed in Sevenoaks Due to Welfare Concerns for Woman
Alert: Robbery in Wavertree, Information Seek by Merseyside Police
UK Spring Budget 2024: Balance Between Business Rates and Tax Cuts
Child Hospitalised After Being Hit by Car in Ramsgate
Man Dies Following Incident on Mullein Road in Bicester
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Multi-agency operation leads officers to seize more than 120,000 illicit cigarettes
Cryptocurrency Listing Basics
Behind the Scenes: What Makes Premier League Matches a Global Phenomenon
Dartford Crossing Northbound Tunnel Closure Announced for Maintenance Works
Urgent Appeal to Locate Missing Woman from Seal near Sevenoaks
Man Charged with Murder Following Incident in Kensington
Breaking

Ofcom Finds GB News in Breach of Impartiality Rules

Breaking

Man Arrested Over Crossbow Attacks in London

Breaking

Man, 46, Killed in Ilford Hit-and-Run; Two Arrests Made

Breaking

Family Pays Tribute to Woman Killed in B4696 Collision

RECOMMENDED

Eight Staff at Lewisham Police Station Fall Ill After Exposure to Suspected Tear Gas
Netflix Unveils Thrilling Drama ‘Black Rabbit’ with Bateman and Law
Investigation Continues on Manchester Murder, Two Suspects Detained
Police Appeal for Information on Missing 16-Year-Old Boy with East London and Cambridge Connections
M25 Reopens Ahead of Schedule After Demolition Work
Multi-Agency Response Launched in Maidstone After Attack on Police Officers
BreakingLONDON

Police Appeal for Information on Missing Teenager with Greenwich Links

BreakingLONDON

Police Seek Public’s Help to Locate Suspect in Deptford Stabbing

BreakingLONDON

Medical Incident at Norwood Junction Station: London Ambulance Service Responds

Breaking

Three Charged in Sheffield Park Murder Case

BreakingLONDON

Martin Lewis Urges Action Ahead of Mobile Phone Price Rises

Breaking

Man Found Guilty of Murdering Rugby Player in Bodmin

BreakingLONDON

Man Sentenced for Attempting to Smuggle £360,000 of Cocaine into UK

Breaking

Eight Arrested Following Assault on Schoolboy in Swindon

Breaking

A man has been jailed after he attempted to arrange to meet a six-year-old girl to sexually abuse her

Breaking

Second Suspect Charged in Connection with Herne Bay Assault

Breaking

Vegas Baby! Review of the best casinos in Sin City

Breaking

Panama: Casino in an offshore tax haven

Breaking

The role of casinos in the economies of small countries

Breaking

Murder Investigation Launched After Fatal Assault in Boughton

Breaking

Unknown Substance Sprayed into Lewisham Police Station Custody Suite, Causing Burning Eyes

Breaking

Man Hospitalised After Stabbing During Fight in Erith

Breaking

Ofcom Finds GB News in Breach of Impartiality Rules

Breaking

Man Arrested Over Crossbow Attacks in London

Top Stories

Breaking

Netflix Unveils Thrilling Drama ‘Black Rabbit’ with Bateman and Law

SUSSEX

Notorious Peckham Drug Dealer Captured After Four-Year Manhunt

SUSSEX

Brave Selsey Coastguard Rescue on Bognor Beach

Breaking

Investigation Continues on Manchester Murder, Two Suspects Detained

SUSSEX

Selsey Coastguard’s Swift Response to Ordnance Alert

Breaking

Police Appeal for Information on Missing 16-Year-Old Boy with East London and Cambridge Connections

Breaking

M25 Reopens Ahead of Schedule After Demolition Work

Breaking

Multi-Agency Response Launched in Maidstone After Attack on Police Officers

Breaking

Shooting in Grand Crossing, Chicago: 1 Dead, 1 Critical

BreakingLONDON

Rock Icon Steve Harley of Cockney Rebel Dies at 73

Breaking

A man who fled the country for Tenerife after fatally stabbing a man in Derby has been jailed for more than nine years

Breaking

Red Funnel CEO Apologises for Travel Disruptions, Offers Compensation to Affected Passengers

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Police Appeal for Information Following Lewd Incident on Southeastern Train
Martin Lewis Highlights Little-Known Council Tax Discount, Potentially Saving Thousands
Moscow Concert Hall Mass Shooting Leaves Dozens Dead

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.