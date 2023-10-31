Firefighters Respond to Incident at St. Mark’s Catholic School, Hounslow

In a swift response to reports of a fire at St. Mark’s Catholic School on Bath Road in Hounslow, four fire engines and approximately 25 dedicated firefighters have been deployed to the scene.

The incident, which occurred earlier today, prompted a rapid mobilization of emergency services to address the situation. Fire crews are actively investigating the source of smoke issuing from a single-storey block within the school premises.

A paramount concern in such situations is the safety and well-being of those present, and approximately 1400 students and staff members had already evacuated the building before the arrival of the London Fire Brigade.

The call for assistance was received at 9:04am and fire crews from Heston and Feltham fire stations have since been diligently working at the scene.

At present, the cause of the fire remains under investigation as firefighters work tirelessly to manage and mitigate the situation. Their unwavering dedication and coordinated efforts are instrumental in ensuring the safety and security of the school premises and its occupants