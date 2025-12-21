Firefighters Tackle Flat Blaze in Ryde Estate

Flames sparked in a first-floor flat at Amherst Place, Ryde, yesterday evening, triggering a swift response from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.

Smoke and Burnt Smell Hit Kitchen

The alarm was raised just before 9:20pm as smoke and a strong burnt food smell billowed from the flat’s kitchen. Crews arrived to find the scene smoky but under control.

No Evacuations as Fire Quickly Controlled

Thankfully, the blaze was rapidly brought under control with no need to evacuate the three-storey block. Firefighters used positive pressure ventilation to clear smoke from communal areas.

Two fire engines from Ryde Fire Station remain on site. Meanwhile, access to Amherst Place and Amherst Mews is currently blocked off.

Kitchen Fires: The Hidden Danger

Did you know most house fires start in the kitchen? Stay safe by following expert advice on cooking and kitchen appliance use from Hampshire Fire Service: