 Firefighters Tackle Large Grass Fire at Spring Farm Park in Dagenham

UK News in Pictures

Ten Fire Engines Sent to Tackle High Rise Blaze on the Isle of Dogs

London Ambulance Service Responds to Major Fire in Dagenham: Four Treated at the Scene, Two Hospitalised

Over 250 Firefighters called to building blaze in Dagenham

Major Incident Declared Following Fire in Cladded Building in Dagenham, East London

Firefighters Tackle Large Grass Fire at Spring Farm Park in Dagenham

Firefighters Tackle Large Grass Fire at Spring Farm Park in Dagenham

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
Firefighters have successfully contained a large grass fire at Spring Farm Park in Dagenham, east London.

Four fire engines and a command unit were dispatched to the scene, with 20 firefighters working diligently to tackle the blaze.

The fire, which broke out earlier today, was made more challenging due to limited water access in the area. Despite this, the swift actions of the firefighting crews managed to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Firefighting Efforts

Fire crews used beaters and hose reels to tackle the flames and dampen down hotspots. Their efforts were crucial in containing the fire and protecting nearby areas from potential damage. The situation has now been brought under control, but crews remain on-site to monitor and extinguish any remaining embers.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson praised the rapid response of the firefighters, stating, “Thanks to the quick actions of the crews, we were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading.

Suspected Cause

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation, but initial reports suggest that it may have been started deliberately. Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the fire to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Community Impact

While the fire has been contained, residents are advised to stay clear of the area as firefighting efforts continue. No injuries have been reported, and local authorities are ensuring that the park remains safe for the community.

As the investigation into the cause of the fire unfolds, the community is reminded to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local authorities.

