 Firefighters Tackle Lorry Fire in Peckham Rye, South East London

UK News in Pictures

Firefighters Tackle Lorry Fire in Peckham Rye, South East London

Four Men Charged After Violent Assault in Maidstone

Shooting on Alexander Road, Enfield, Sparks Police Response

Notting Hill Carnival Marred by Violence and Hundreds of Arrests

Police Investigation Launched After Incidents in Birmingham

Firefighters Tackle Lorry Fire in Peckham Rye, South East London

Firefighters Tackle Lorry Fire In Peckham Rye, South East London

A busy road in southeast London was cordoned off earlier today as firefighters responded to a lorry fire. The incident occurred in Peckham Rye, prompting swift action from the London Fire Brigade.

firefighters were called to the scene at 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, after reports of a fire at the rear of a lorry. Photos from the scene show the area cordoned off as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

The incident was successfully resolved by 1:33 p.m., with the fire brought under control. A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade confirmed that one fire engine from Old Kent Road Fire Station attended the scene.

Firefighters extinguished a fire in the rear of a lorry on Peckham Rye in Peckham,” the spokesperson said. The Brigade was called at 11:50 a.m., and the incident was over for firefighters at 1:33 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Local traffic was disrupted while the cordon was in place, but the road has since been reopened. Firefighters have praised the quick response of the team, ensuring that the fire was contained and extinguished safely.

