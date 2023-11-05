Firework Incident in Kirkby: Two Individuals Sustain Serious Injuries

Police have confirmed that a firework incident occurred earlier today in Kirkby, resulting in two individuals sustaining serious injuries. The incident took place on Brook Hey Drive, where a loud bang was reported just before 12:30pm

According to reports, a firework detonated inside a black BMW, causing severe injuries to both men inside the vehicle. The injured individuals, whose identities have not been disclosed, suffered injuries to their faces and hands. They were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and fortunately, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the incident, and after thorough investigations, it was determined that the explosion was accidental in nature. The vehicle fled the scene after the incident, and authorities are currently working to identify and locate the driver.

In light of this incident, Chief Inspector Duncan Swan, the commander of the policing operation, issued a cautionary statement. He urged the public to exercise caution and handle fireworks responsibly, emphasising that accidents like these can lead to serious or even fatal injuries. Chief Inspector Swan reminded everyone that it is illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to possess or use fireworks in a public place.

Expressing concern for public safety, Chief Inspector Swan encouraged individuals to reconsider hosting private firework displays at home. Instead, he advised attending organised displays, which are carefully controlled and safer, reducing the risk of injuries or out-of-control bonfires.