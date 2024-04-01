First Human Case of Bird Flu Detected After Contact with Infected Dairy Cattle

A person in Texas has contracted bird flu after coming into contact with infected dairy cattle, state health officials reported on Monday.

This marks the first human case of the highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza in Texas and the second recorded case in the United States, according to a health alert issued by state authorities.

“The risk to the general public is believed to be low; however, people with close contact with affected animals suspected of having avian influenza A(H5N1) have a higher risk of infection,” stated the alert.

The patient’s primary symptom was conjunctivitis, commonly known as eye redness, according to the alert.

State officials recommend that clinicians consider the possibility of infection in individuals exhibiting symptoms and with potential exposure risks. This includes those who have had close contact with infected individuals, animals, or unpasteurized milk from dairy farms with infections.

Symptoms of bird flu infection can vary and may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches, fatigue, eye redness, shortness of breath, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, or seizures. Healthcare providers encountering individuals suspected of having the virus are advised to consult their local health department immediately.

Due to the observed occurrence of conjunctivitis in these infections, healthcare providers such as optometrists and ophthalmologists should be alert to the potential presentation of individuals with eye redness who have had exposure to affected animals.

The novel avian influenza A(H5N1) strain has been detected in dairy cattle in the Panhandle region of Texas, adding to the challenges faced by the state’s cattle industry following significant losses in historic wildfires. Similar outbreaks have been reported at dairies in Kansas and New Mexico.

Lauren Ancel Meyers, professor and director of the Center for Pandemic Decision Science at the University of Texas at Austin, emphasized the importance of caution and vigilance in response to the situation.

“While this case appears to be mild and isolated, the detection of the virus in cattle populations raises concerns,” Meyers stated. “Whenever a virus crosses into a new species, particularly one as rapidly evolving as influenza, it warrants close monitoring and understanding.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has assured the public that there is no safety concern regarding the commercial milk supply, and consumer health is not at risk. Milk from affected animals is being disposed of and will not enter the food supply.