LOYAL SON MURDERED First Image Emerges of ‘Loyal’ 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Stabbed to Death in North London

  • Updated: 18:15
  • , 11 December 2025
First Image Emerges of ‘Loyal’ 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Stabbed to Death in North London

 

The heartbreaking first picture of Adam Henry, the 15-year-old schoolboy stabbed to death on a north London estate, has been released. Family and friends have paid tribute to the “beautiful, loyal son” taken too soon.

“A Loving Son Taken Too Soon”

Adam was found with a single stab wound on Tuesday and rushed to hospital, but tragically died despite efforts to save him. A murder investigation is now underway.

In a moving statement, Adam’s family said:

“Our beautiful son, Adam, was cruelly taken from us on Tuesday afternoon. He was a loving son, brother, nephew, grandson, and friend. We will never recover from the loss or not having him in our lives.”

They described him as a boy with a cheeky sense of humour who was “good-natured and loyal” with many interests.

“While only 15 years old, the beautiful memories we have of him can never be forgotten,” the family added. They asked for privacy and stressed the importance of letting police do their job without speculation.

School and Community in Shock

Adam’s family, friends, and girlfriend of three years laid flowers at the scene where the stabbing occurred near St Mary Magdalene Academy in Islington.

A family member said:

“He was very funny. Just a nice boy.”

A former teacher told Metro:

“He was a lovely boy, we are all devastated. There have been friends of his crying at the scene. It’s such a waste of life. He had his whole life ahead of him.”

The school issued a statement expressing deep sorrow and offered thoughts and prayers to Adam’s parents and siblings.

Community Outraged Over Rising Youth Violence

Adam’s girlfriend’s mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said:

“There are too many boys this age dying. It’s got worse and worse. My daughter is trying to process it. Young people are dying every day over silliness.”

Locals describe Adam as polite, respectful, and not involved in gangs. He loved riding his bike and playing football. One neighbour said:

“He always had a smile on his face. He was just like a normal kid who didn’t give anyone a problem.”

The stabbing happened in Atlas Mews, off Westbourne Road. Witnesses recall police and paramedics desperately trying to save Adam.

One said:

“There was shouting and running before the police arrived. From the body language of medics, we knew it was bad.”

Police Plea and Past Tragedy at Same Estate

Detectives are combing CCTV, doorbell footage, and carrying out door-to-door inquiries while cordoning off the area as they hunt for the attacker.

Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart said:

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this incredibly sad and difficult time. We urge anyone who saw the incident or has information to contact us or Crimestoppers.”

Tragically, this is not the first fatal attack in the area. In 2020, a 22-year-old man was shot dead at almost the same spot.

Local resident Dior said:

“It makes us fearful. Things are getting very dangerous here. First Imani, and now this boy. It’s tragic.”

Islington Council leader Una O’Halloran added:

“We are deeply shocked and saddened that a 15-year-old boy has died following a stabbing.”

