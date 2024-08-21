 First Picture of Family Killed in Bradford Fire: Deliberately Started Blaze Claims Lives of Mother and Three Children

First Picture of Family Killed in Bradford Fire: Deliberately Started Blaze Claims Lives of Mother and Three Children

First Picture of Family Killed in Bradford Fire: Deliberately Started Blaze Claims Lives of Mother and Three Children

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
First Picture Of Family Killed In Bradford Fire: Deliberately Started Blaze Claims Lives Of Mother And Three Children

In a devastating tragedy, a house fire in Bradford that claimed the lives of a 29-year-old woman and three young children is now being treated as arson by police. West Yorkshire Police have named the victims as Bryonie Gawith and her three children, Denisty, Oscar, and Aubree Birtle, aged nine, five, and 22 months.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning on Westbury Road in Bradford. Despite the efforts of five fire crews and police, Bryonie was pronounced dead at the scene. The three children were rushed to the hospital, but tragically, they later succumbed to their injuries.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Police believe the fire was started deliberately in what they are calling a domestic-related incident.

Superintendent Lucy Leadbeater of West Yorkshire Police stated, “Detectives from our homicide and major inquiry team have launched a murder investigation into the fire. Specially trained officers are supporting the family, and my neighbourhood officers are in the area carrying out reassurance patrols.

Local residents have been left heartbroken by the tragedy, with flowers and heartfelt messages being left at the police cordon. One message read, “I love you all, all this world and more. I will miss you forever. Miss you my beautiful angels.”

Lindsey Pearson, who lives nearby, recounted the harrowing moments when she first saw the flames and heard screaming. “The sky was just lit up. It was like thunder and lightning,” she said. Despite her and her son-in-law’s attempts to help, police were forced to keep them back due to the severity of the situation.

Police have appealed to anyone with information, CCTV, or doorbell footage from the Westbury Road area to come forward as investigations continue.

The local community remains in shock, with many expressing grief and disbelief at the tragic loss of life.

