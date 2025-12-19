Julie Wilson 58, found dead inside south east London home

Julie Wilson, 58, was tragically found dead in a Rodney Road property in Elephant & Castle on December 14. Police arrived at 2.23pm after concerns were raised for her welfare.

“Julie’s family has been informed and is receiving support from specialist officers,” confirmed the Metropolitan Police.

Man in His 50s Charged with Murder

A 53-year-old man, James Flanagan from Stead Street, North Walworth, was arrested at the scene that day. He was charged with Julie’s murder on December 17.

Flanagan appeared at Croydon Magistrates Court on December 18, where he was remanded in custody. He is set to face the Old Bailey on December 22.