Horrific scene at Hamburg’s Wandsbek Markt metro station last night as a 25-year-old man shoved an 18-year-old woman onto the tracks, killing them both instantly.

Victim Fleeing Domestic Violence

The victim, Fatemeh “Asal” Z., was from Iran and had been living in a women’s refuge after escaping abuse at home.

Perpetrator Known to Police and Intoxicated

Identified as Ariop A., a 25-year-old from South Sudan, the attacker arrived in Germany through a UNHCR resettlement programme in June 2024. Witnesses say he was heavily drunk when he randomly grabbed the young woman on the platform.

“I’m taking you with me,” Ariop reportedly told Fatemeh moments before jumping onto the tracks with her in front of an oncoming train.

Police Investigating Shocking Incident

The brutal murder-suicide stunned commuters, and police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack. Ariop was already known to authorities due to previous behaviour.