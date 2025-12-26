Sussex Police Name First Festive Drunk Drivers of 2025

Watch Live

  • Updated: 14:37
  • , 26 December 2025
Sussex Police have unveiled the names and jail terms of the first seven festive drink- and drug-driving offenders caught in their 2025 Christmas crackdown.

Since launching the operation on 1 December, officers have arrested around 200 motorists across the county, targeting dangerous drivers over the festive period.

Crash Test “I Didn’t Feel Drunk” Driver Gets Slapped

One standout case is 42-year-old Richard Bamsey, who crashed his Volkswagen Golf into a barrier on Camber Road, Camber — yet claimed he “didn’t feel drunk”.

Investigating officers found the car abandoned with airbags deployed. Bamsey, a computer industry worker, blew 45 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath – above the legal 35 microgram limit – and had no insurance.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 11 December, Bamsey received a 12-month driving ban, a £500 fine, costs and a victim surcharge.

Other Heavy Hitters Behind the Wheel

  • Andrzej Cichon (48), Bognor Regis: 152µg breath alcohol, 12-week prison sentence suspended for 2 years, 36-month ban.
  • Daniel Conetta (33), Crawley carpet fitter: over limit, 12-month ban, fine and surcharge.
  • Andrew Biffen (56), Pevensey: 81µg, 18-month ban, fine.
  • Pritesh Chudasama (32), Horsham dentist: 65µg, 18-month ban, fine.
  • Roselia Cueto-Matias (45), Crawley: 50µg and no MOTs, 14-month ban, fine.
  • Linas Pikturna (43), Littlehampton builder: 80µg, 20-month ban, fine.

Police Warn: “Feeling Fine? Think Again.”

Chief Constable Jo Shiner, national roads policing lead, stressed the serious fallout of drink- and drug-driving on victims and families. She highlighted that increased patrols aim to keep all road users safe this Christmas.

Offenders face tough punishments: minimum 12-month bans, unlimited fines, possible jail, and criminal records that wreck job prospects and travel plans.

Police remind drivers that just because you “feel fine” doesn’t mean you’re under the limit. Alcohol can linger in your system, messing with your driving long after you stop drinking.

See something suspicious? Call 999 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers.

