Drug Suspect Caught in Sussex's First Live Facial Recognition Arrest

  • Updated: 15:59
  • , 22 December 2025
Sussex Police have marked a major milestone by using Live Facial Recognition (LFR) technology to make their first-ever arrest in the county. On December 2, officers swooped on a 42-year-old man in Brighton’s city centre, wanted for drug supply and organised crime offences.

Facial Tech Snaps Suspect in Brighton

The man was stopped on Western Road after LFR technology flagged him from a watchlist of serious offenders. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply, involvement in organised crime, money laundering, and fraud by false representation. He was later bailed as investigations continue.

How Live Facial Recognition Works

  • LFR scans live camera feeds against a database of wanted criminals linked to serious crimes like drugs, sexual offences, and domestic abuse.
  • Only flagged individuals trigger police engagement; innocent passersby’s faces are blurred and deleted immediately.
  • Images of suspects are wiped within 24 hours of each operation to protect privacy.

Commissioner Promises Ethical Use and Oversight

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said the technology is already proving vital for catching dangerous offenders and sexual predators. “Its use must remain proportionate, ethical and transparent,” she said, promising close scrutiny to ease public concerns on privacy and bias.

Part of a Wider Push to Tackle Serious Crime

Sussex joined forces with Surrey Police to deploy two Home Office-funded LFR vans, already roaming areas like Redhill and Crawley. Officers must verify any match before taking action, with all operations clearly signposted and authorised at senior levels.

This arrest marks a new chapter in cracking down on serious and organised crime in Sussex—part of a UK-wide trend using cutting-edge tech to keep the public safer without sacrificing civil liberties.

