EFitness TikTok Star’s £15,990 Private Jet Flight Slammed as ‘Unnecessary’ by Judge

‘HSTikkyTokky’ Harrison Sullivan’s Costly UK Return

Harrison Sullivan, 24, a fitness influencer from Brentwood known online as HSTikkyTokky, was brought back to the UK last summer in spectacular style — via a private jet. Surrey Police forked out nearly £16,000 for a chartered flight from Malaga after Sullivan dodged police custody for almost a year following a dangerous driving crash in March 2024.

Judge Slams Private Jet Costs

A judge at Staines Magistrates’ Court has thrown the book at Surrey Police’s bill, calling the use of a private jet “neither necessary nor proportionate.” Surrey Police’s application to recover £18,049 from Sullivan for the flight and extradition costs fell flat, with District Judge Julie Cooper ordering the social media star to pay just over £8,000 of the police costs and around £9,000 in prosecution fees.

“In my view, it is not just or reasonable for him to pay a chartered flight when I have been given no satisfactory explanation for why that should be.” – Judge Julie Cooper

Why the Private Jet?

The police defended their decision, revealing that the National Crime Agency’s risk assessment deemed a private charter necessary after rejecting other options. However, details of the risk assessment were kept under wraps, frustrating the court.

Judge Cooper pointed out the irony of the “fitness influencer” apparently travelling frequently without security issues. She also suggested a first-class commercial flight could have easily kept Sullivan out of public view during repatriation.

Charges and Punishments

Sullivan pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

He was handed a one-year suspended sentence last November.

Banned from driving for two years.

Slapped with an electronic tag for three months.

Ordered to complete 300 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation.

Surrey Police stressed the seriousness of Sullivan’s actions. He was caught speeding at 70mph in a 40mph zone and then fleeing. The force said: “It was imperative for the safety of Surrey’s roads that he was brought back to face trial.”

Behind the Social Media Facade

Defence lawyer Shalin Sood said Sullivan was “surprised” by the private jet, describing him as “completely calm and compliant” during custody. Sood highlighted Sullivan’s daily livestreams, mocking the idea that locating him was difficult.

The influencer’s income, reportedly around £2,000 a week but inconsistent, means paying up front is unlikely. However, Judge Cooper gave Sullivan six months to settle the bill and warned he must explain if he can’t meet the deadline.

Controversial Figure in the Spotlight

Harrison Sullivan is also set to appear in a Netflix Louis Theroux documentary tackling online misogyny and its impact on youth. In one viral clip, Sullivan bluntly told Theroux: