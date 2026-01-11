Five Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Stockton

Five suspects, including teenagers, have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a brutal incident in Stockton.

Tragic Killings on Egglescliffe Close

Police were called to an address on Egglescliffe Close at 6:50pm on Saturday, 10 January. A 49-year-old man was found dead at the scene.

Suspects in Custody

19-year-old man

Two 18-year-old men

Two 17-year-old boys

All five have been taken into custody as police continue their investigation.

Police Warn Against Sharing Graphic Footage

Cleveland Police have urged the public not to share circulating videos of the incident on social media. They warned, “Please do not share this footage any further, as this could impact on legal proceedings.”

If you have any information, CCTV, or doorbell footage, call police on 101 quoting reference SE26005815.

Footage can also be uploaded anonymously online via the police portal here.