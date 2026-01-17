Five Birmingham men locked up for over 65 years after shotgun attack in Darlaston

Brutal Shooting Leaves Man Seriously Injured

Shock in Darlaston as a man was shot with a sawn-off shotgun while sitting in his car on Charles Foster Street last October. The victim suffered serious injuries in the terrifying attack.

Gang Jailed for Conspiracy and Firearm Charges

The court clamped down hard on the five men from Birmingham involved. Shamus Hussain, 26, from Small Heath, Mohammed Ishtiaq, 23, also from Small Heath, and Abdullah Amjad, 22, from Winson Green, faced Wolverhampton Crown Court sentencing on 12 January.

They all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Hussain and Ishtiaq were each handed 12 years and seven months behind bars. Amjad received 13 years and six months.

Two More Ringleaders Get Heavy Prison Terms

Joining them were Samir Khan, 19, from Bordesley Green, and Dilawar Khan, 19, from Small Heath. Both admitted guilt to the same charges and were sentenced to 13 years and six months each.

The total jail time handed down exceeds 65 years, sending a clear message about the serious consequences of violent crime in the area.