Essex Police have charged five individuals in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in the village of North Weald in Essex. The incident, which involved gunfire directed at a vehicle on High Road, took place around 1 am on February 12 last year.

Following the reports of the firearm incident, Essex Police launched an investigation into the matter. Specialized officers executed six warrants across Essex and London on Thursday, resulting in the apprehension of the suspects.

The five individuals appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. Among them, Michael Kadiri, aged 26, of Danbury Road, Loughton, was charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and conspiracy to possess ammunition.

Jay Hunt, 19, residing at Auriel Avenue, Dagenham, faces charges including conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, conspiracy to possess ammunition, handling stolen goods, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Rocco Coakley, aged 20, of Brook Road, Loughton, has been charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and conspiracy to possess ammunition. Humberto Frade, 18, of Fords Park Road, London, faces similar charges.

Additionally, Kyle Kadiri, aged 21, also of Danbury Road, Loughton, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, and possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

The appearance of the accused individuals in court marks a significant step forward in the investigation into the shooting incident. They were all granted bail and are scheduled to reappear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court for further proceedings.

Essex Police continue their efforts to ensure the safety and security of the community, urging anyone with information related to the incident or any suspicious activities to come forward and assist with the investigation.