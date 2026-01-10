Five Emergency Workers Hurt in Horror Essex Crash – Three Men Arrested for Drug and Drink Driving

Five emergency workers were injured in a shocking crash on the A130 near Sadlers Farm early on Saturday, 10 January. A paramedic and an off-duty police officer remain seriously injured in hospital after a second collision slammed into the rescue scene.

Double Collision on A130 Leaves Chaos and Injury

The nightmare began just after midnight when a white Nissan X-Trail crashed on the southbound carriageway between Rayleigh Spur and Sadlers Farm roundabouts.

Off-duty police officers passing the scene stopped to help, joining paramedics who were already responding. But disaster struck again when a white Ford Transit van smashed into them. An ambulance was also caught up in the second collision, with three vehicles badly damaged and later recovered by heavy tow trucks.

Essex Police confirmed one paramedic and one officer suffered serious injuries. Three other emergency workers were also hurt.

Road Closed, Traffic Chaos, and Three Arrested

The A130 was shut from 12:38am between Sadlers Farm, Bonville’s Roundabout, and the A1245/A13 junction, causing heavy tailbacks. The road reopened by midday.

Eyewitnesses described huge emergency service presence. One who spoke to UKNIP said “It looked like an awful accident last night at 1am. I’ve never seen so many emergency services in my life. My thoughts are with the people involved.”

Police arrested three men on suspicion of serious injury by dangerous driving, theft of vehicles, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol:

A 23-year-old from Canvey

A 29-year-old from Westcliff

A 39-year-old from Canvey

All remain in custody as Essex Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit probes the incidents.

Police Appeal for Dashcam Footage and Information

Chief Superintendent Morgan Cronin said: “The thoughts of everyone at Essex Police are with the emergency workers injured while responding to this incident – both they and their families are being supported by the force.” “I’d stress this investigation is active and urge the public not to speculate. Those arrested remain in custody as enquiries continue at pace. If anyone has information or dashcam footage that could help, please come forward.”

Anyone with info can contact Essex Police at 101 or visit their website quoting incident 18 of 10 January.