Five Guilty Over Teen's Shocking Murder in Manchester

Five people have been found guilty after the brutal death of 14-year-old Ibrahima Seck, following a tense month-long trial at Manchester Crown Court.

Teen Told: You Murdered Ibrahima

A 14-year-old boy was convicted of murdering Ibrahima, while two others—aged 14 and 17—were found guilty of manslaughter. The fatal attack happened in north Manchester in June, as Ibrahima was on his way to play football.

Two Adults Also Convicted of Helping Attackers

Alongside the teens, Keri Dobson, 37, and Naomi Heavens, 39, both from Moston, were found guilty of assisting an offender in connection to the crime.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Platten said: “Today’s conviction cannot ease the family’s heartbreak, but we hope it brings them a measure of justice and acknowledgement of the suffering they have endured.”

Sentencing Set for February

All five defendants are due to be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on 27 February 2025. The community awaits justice for young Ibrahima.