Watch Live

SHOCKING DISCOVERY Five Immigration Officers Face Court Over Alleged Theft From Small-Boat Migrants in Dover

  • Updated: 18:36
  • , 29 January 2026
Man Charged With Six Counts Of Terrorism Due At Westminster Court

Officers Accused of Stealing Cash From Migrants

Five immigration officers have appeared in court charged with stealing cash from migrants arriving in Dover by small boat. The suspects – Besmir Matera (36), Jack Mitchell (33), Lee-Ann Evanson (42), John Bernthal (53), and Ben Edwardes (45) – were arrested following a Home Office investigation into thefts targeting vulnerable arrivals.

Additional Charges and Investigation Details

A sixth officer, David Grundy (43), was separately charged with money laundering offences. The alleged crimes span from August 2021 to November 2022 and were uncovered by the Home Office’s anti-corruption team.

Matera, originally from Albania, faces extra charges for illegally entering the UK between 2003 and 2004 by submitting a forged asylum application falsely claiming to be from Kosovo. He is also accused of possessing fake passports and a false driving licence over the last decade.

How the Theft Scheme Worked

Prosecutor Ms Earis revealed the officers were members of a covert immigration enforcement unit handling Channel migrant arrivals. She said:

“The Crown alleges that they conspired together to steal cash from migrants on small boats.”

Many migrants reportedly carry substantial amounts of cash when crossing. The officers allegedly collaborated to seize this money from holding cells and then share the proceeds.

Next Steps in the Case

The six defendants, hailing from London, Berkshire, Surrey, and Kent, appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court. District Judge Paul Goldspring granted conditional bail, warning:

“If you do not turn up at your next hearing you will be committing a separate offence which will be treated more seriously.”

A plea and trial preparation hearing is scheduled for February 26 at Southwark Crown Court. The officers are banned from contacting prosecution witnesses while awaiting trial.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-28 at 23.33.47
URGENT APPEAL Missing 72-Year-Old Woman Vanishes in Chatham
Screenshot 2026-01-28 at 23.25.16
PRISONER ESCAPE Scotland Dumps GEOAmey After Violent Rapist’s Court Escape
lfm_622740700_122183881400463091_8659324394903179791_n
LATEST ARREST Fourth Arrest Made in Drew Perham Murder Probe
Police marker tape for cordoning crime scene
MURDER INVESIGATION Shock Murder Probe Launched in Quiet Harwell Village

Must READ

HIT BY A BUS Man Dies in Tragic Dudley Bus Crash
TRAGIC NEWS Man Murdered in Dover – Police Launch Major Investigation
SHOCKING ATTACKS Ex-Nursery Worker Vincent Chan Admits 30 More Shocking Sexual Offences
BEDROOM RAID Drug Dealer Boss Busted in Major Crack and Heroin Line Takedown
STREET SHOOTING Gunman Locked Up After Bradford Street Shooting

BREAKING

FIRST PICTURES Jeweller’s Shop Targeted in Brazen Shepherd’s Bush Burglary
TRACK FIRE Smoke Fills Folkestone Sky After Train Hits Bicycle on Tracks

BREAKING

ARMED RAID Jewellery Store Robbed on Uxbridge Road, Shepherds Bush
FIRE CHOAS Fifth Suspect Nabbed in NW5 Arson Spree
DIED AT SCENE Tragedy in Mitcham: Man Dies Despite Ambulance Efforts

More For You

BREAKING

ARSON AND MANSLAUGHTER Teen Charged Over Fatal Beckton Fire
ROBBERY ATTEMPT Man, 80, Arrested After 95-Year-Old Woman Tied Up in Salford Robbery Attempt
SEVERE INJURIES Solihull Man Guilty of Throwing Girlfriend from Fourth-Floor Tower
COVER UP Baby Killer Jailed for Life After Shocking Cover-Up

More From UK News in Pictures

OFFICER UNDER ATTACK Deputy Opens Fire at Northline Transit Centre Knife-Wielding Suspect
SICK ATTACK Barber Jailed for 10 Years After Sick Rape Spree and Sharing Victims’ Footage Online
NEW VICTIMS Monster Paedophile Carson Grimes Jailed for Life Again After New Victims Speak Out
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases
MULTIPLE CHARGES Harlow Man Charged with Shocking Threats and Assault
NO ANSWERS Serial Thief Busted at St. Pancras – Jailed in Just Two Days
SMELLY SERIAL THIEF Woman Banned from Every John Lewis Store for Designer Fragrance Theft
Man Faces Court Over Brazen Double Laptop Heist in London – UKNIP
TEEN RAPE Man Denies Raping Two Teen Girls in Bolton Court
DEADLY CRASH Man Charged Over Deadly Leeds Crash
MASSIVE NCA OPERATION Sex fiend nabbed in Liverpool amid global smuggling crackdown
FIND HER Missing Girl Sparks Urgent Search in Tunbridge Wells
SHOCKING ATTACK Police Hunt Rogue Attacker on Stagecoach Bus in Northampton
STREET BRAWL Man Stabbed in Brutal New Year’s Day Attack in Birmingham
BOILING WATER ATTACK Man Jailed for Brutal Knife Attack and Boiling Water Assault
HORRIFIC ATTACK Rapist Traian Covaci Jailed for Nine Years After Horrific Attacks
TRAVEL PERV Pervert Caught Masturbating on Elizabeth Line Train
DASHCAM NEEDED M25 Chaos: Dangerous Pursuit Ends in Multi-Vehicle Crash

More From UKNIP

SALFORD CHASE Electric Bike Bandits Brought Down in Daring Salford Chase
Breaking News 247
POLICE PROBE Young Boy in Sonic Onesie Found Alone in High Wycombe
JOB NEARS Ex-Trainee Officer Sacked for Refusing Transgender Pronouns

BREAKING

TRAGEDY STRIKES A pedestrian has reportedly been hit by a car on Dahlia Road and died at the scene.
error: Content is protected !!