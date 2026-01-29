Officers Accused of Stealing Cash From Migrants

Five immigration officers have appeared in court charged with stealing cash from migrants arriving in Dover by small boat. The suspects – Besmir Matera (36), Jack Mitchell (33), Lee-Ann Evanson (42), John Bernthal (53), and Ben Edwardes (45) – were arrested following a Home Office investigation into thefts targeting vulnerable arrivals.

Additional Charges and Investigation Details

A sixth officer, David Grundy (43), was separately charged with money laundering offences. The alleged crimes span from August 2021 to November 2022 and were uncovered by the Home Office’s anti-corruption team.

Matera, originally from Albania, faces extra charges for illegally entering the UK between 2003 and 2004 by submitting a forged asylum application falsely claiming to be from Kosovo. He is also accused of possessing fake passports and a false driving licence over the last decade.

How the Theft Scheme Worked

Prosecutor Ms Earis revealed the officers were members of a covert immigration enforcement unit handling Channel migrant arrivals. She said:

“The Crown alleges that they conspired together to steal cash from migrants on small boats.”

Many migrants reportedly carry substantial amounts of cash when crossing. The officers allegedly collaborated to seize this money from holding cells and then share the proceeds.

Next Steps in the Case

The six defendants, hailing from London, Berkshire, Surrey, and Kent, appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court. District Judge Paul Goldspring granted conditional bail, warning:

“If you do not turn up at your next hearing you will be committing a separate offence which will be treated more seriously.”

A plea and trial preparation hearing is scheduled for February 26 at Southwark Crown Court. The officers are banned from contacting prosecution witnesses while awaiting trial.