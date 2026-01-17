Five injured after three-car crash on major road in south east London

The Met Police rushed to New Kent Road, Southwark, just after 8.30am this Saturday following a nasty three-car crash.
Injured Men Treated at the Scene
Officers arrived to find five men needing medical attention. Fortunately, none of their injuries are life-threatening or expected to cause lasting damage.
Police Seek Witnesses
The Met urged anyone who saw the collision to come forward. Call 101 and quote reference 1741/17Jan to help with the investigation.
“At 08:34hrs on Saturday, 17 January, police were called to reports of a road traffic collision between three cars on New Kent Road, Southwark,” said a Met spokesperson.
“Officers attended the scene where five men were treated for injuries which were neither life-threatening nor life-changing.
“Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call 101 quoting 1741/17Jan.”