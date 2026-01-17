Five injured after three-car crash on major road in south east London

The Met Police rushed to New Kent Road, Southwark, just after 8.30am this Saturday following a nasty three-car crash.

Injured Men Treated at the Scene

Officers arrived to find five men needing medical attention. Fortunately, none of their injuries are life-threatening or expected to cause lasting damage.

Police Seek Witnesses

The Met urged anyone who saw the collision to come forward. Call 101 and quote reference 1741/17Jan to help with the investigation.