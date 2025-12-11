Five criminals have been sentenced after plotting a bold scheme to break out three prisoners from Chelmsford Jail. Their plan unraveled thanks to sharp prison staff and a police crackdown that unearthed a web of lies, fake release orders, and secret messages.

Fake Bail Orders Fool Prison Staff

Junead Ahmed, 36, was locked up at HMP Chelmsford after admitting fraud for pretending to be a doctor and buying an extravagant £2 million home he couldn’t afford. While awaiting sentencing in June 2023, Ahmed was unexpectedly freed on 21 June after the prison received what looked like an official email from the Royal Courts of Justice ordering his release on bail.

The email was so convincing it triggered the release process. Ahmed walked free—until more suspicious emails arrived the next day, demanding the release of two more inmates: Adam Mohamed and Charlie Whittaker.

Staff Smell a Rat, Police Close In

Prison staff grew wary and quickly checked with the Royal Courts of Justice. The next day, officials confirmed no such orders existed and Ahmed was free by mistake.

Further investigation revealed contacts between Ahmed and his wife, Nazash Akhtar, plus messages linking other conspirators. Essex Police swooped on 23 June, arresting Akhtar in Shenfield after officers heard suspicious noises and found Ahmed hiding in the loft.

Charlotte Whittaker, mother of Charlie Whittaker, was also detained. Her phone revealed text exchanges with Akhtar and Ahmed arranging escapes for her son and Mohamed.

They then traced the email fraud to a tech whizz named Aaryan Noor Ali, 20, who crafted the fake bail orders on instructions from Ahmed and Akhtar. He was swiftly arrested.

Guilty Pleas and Harsh Sentences

At Chelmsford Crown Court, Ahmed, Charlotte Whittaker, Charlie Whittaker, Akhtar, and Noor Ali admitted conspiracy to escape lawful custody. Mohamed pleaded guilty to attempted escape.

Ahmed, the ringleader who boasted about being a “gangster,” was jailed for three years and three months.

Noor Ali received two years and two months for his key role.

Akhtar was given a two-year suspended sentence thanks to a mitigating plea.

Charlotte Whittaker was sentenced to 12 months suspended for 18 months.

Mohamed got a 12-month suspended sentence.

Charlie Whittaker’s sentencing is set for 16 December.

Police Praise Sharp Detective Work

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston said: “The operation, organised by Ahmed and Akhtar, was a sophisticated scheme to break three men out of custody. But the plan unravelled fast once prison staff alerted us. We caught Ahmed hiding in a loft and arrested Akhtar at her home. The wider conspiracy was quickly exposed.”