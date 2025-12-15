Five Arrested in Foiled German Christmas Market Attack Plot

German cops have arrested five men over an alleged plot to ram a vehicle into crowds at a Christmas market. Prosecutors say the plan was Islamist-motivated, targeting the festive event in southern Bavaria.

Suspects’ Shocking Backgrounds

Three Moroccans aged 22, 28, and 30, accused of plotting mass murder.

A 56-year-old Egyptian, reportedly an imam, is said to have urged the attack.

A 37-year-old Syrian allegedly encouraged the group’s deadly scheme.

All five faced a magistrate on Saturday and remain in custody. Authorities shut down the plot after Friday arrests, praising top-notch intelligence teamwork.

Security Tightened After Past Tragedies

Bavaria’s interior minister Joachim Herrmann told Bild: “Excellent cooperation between our security services” stopped a “potentially Islamist-motivated attack.”

Christmas markets across Germany attract huge crowds every year. Since the 2016 Berlin truck attack that killed 12, security at these events has been ramped up.

Last December, six died in a Christmas market assault in Magdeburg, keeping fears high.

Details Scarce, Investigation Ongoing

Officials have not revealed more about the suspects or the attack date. The chilling plot serves as a stark reminder of the risks facing festive gatherings.