Five men have been jailed for more than seven decades for non-recent child sexual exploitation in Rochdale, following a partnership response by Greater Manchester Police, Rochdale Council and the Crown Prosecution Service

The offenders were found guilty of abusing two girls in the town between 2002 and 2006.

Today (Tuesday 31 October 2023), Jahn Shahid Ghani (30/03/73) was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for six counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, Mohammed Ghani (23/09/84) was sentenced to 14 years for five counts of sexual assault, Insar Hussain (23/03/85) was sentenced to 17 years for one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault, Ali Razza Hussain Kazmi (26/08/87) was sentenced to eight years for one count of rape and two counts of sexual intercourse with a child, and Martin Rhodes (16/02/84) was sentenced to 12 years six months for four counts of sexual assault.

[image: OP LYTTON NEW.png]

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Guy Laycock said: “First and foremost, I want to put on record my thanks to the survivors. Throughout our investigation and this trial, they have put their trust in my team and have demonstrated extraordinary resilience in the face of their traumatic experiences at the hands of these abhorrent offenders. GMP and specialist support services will continue to support them for as long as they need.

“Years’ of hard work have brought us to this point and it would be amiss not to recognise the invaluable contribution of staff from Rochdale Council who have played an essential role in helping us to identify and engage with victims, and the Crown Prosecution Service with whom we built a strong case which secured the convictions of these men and these lengthy sentences – ensuring they are held accountable and prevented from causing further harm.

“Whilst the force’s approach to child sexual exploitation is now more proactive than ever before, with a real focus on preventing those who are identified as being at risk from becoming victims in the first place, this case and today’s result is a positive example of how, when crimes are sadly committed, multi-agency partnerships work together to support victims and survivors, and relentlessly pursue offenders – regardless of the time passed.”

Sharon Hubber, Director of Children’s Services at Rochdale Borough Council, said: “No amount of time in prison can replace the years that these abusers have stolen from their victims and we again pay tribute to the courage they have shown in bringing these men to justice for their appalling crimes. This latest trial, which comes after several others, demonstrates Rochdale remains resolutely determined to find and prosecute perpetrators of abuse.”

Frances Killeen, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West’s Complex Casework Unit, said: “The men who committed these appalling offences, have finally been brought to justice. They all showed a total disregard for the effect their abuse would have on their victims. These incidents continue to impact upon the lives of the women today. I would like to take this opportunity to thank both victims for reporting the offences to the police and for having the confidence to see these criminal proceedings through to the end. The CPS worked closely with Greater Manchester Police and other agencies, including Rochdale Council and Manchester City Council on this complex case, in order to piece together the evidence which led to the convictions of the men involved. I hope this conviction will give confidence to other survivors of sexual abuse to come forward. It’s never too late to seek justice.”