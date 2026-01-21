Watch Live

GUN RAMPAGE Five Men Locked Up Over Daylight Machete and Gun Rampage in Birmingham

  • Updated: 18:30
  • , 21 January 2026

Five men have been sentenced for their part in a violent street brawl in Birmingham last year that left two injured and terrified locals in danger.

Chaos on Church Lane

On 27 March at about 3.30pm, police were called to scenes of mayhem on Church Lane, Stechford. A gang was caught on CCTV launching a brutal attack armed with machetes, bats, and a gun. Gunshots were fired in the open before the group fled.

Two men subsequently sought medical help — one with a gunshot wound, the other with severe cuts.

Court Shuts Down Dangerous Gang

The Major Crime Team’s swift investigation and CCTV analysis revealed the violent attackers came in three cars. Their reckless firing put innocent bystanders at serious risk, though thankfully none were hit.

All five suspects were arrested soon after and charged with attempted murder, violent disorder, and multiple weapons offences.

Jail Sentences Delivered

  • Eessa Alam (21), Liddon Road: 27 years for firearm possession with intent to endanger life, ammunition possession, carrying a blade, and two counts of attempted murder.
  • Casiim Montgomery (23), Mulwych Road: 22 years for similar firearm and ammunition charges plus grievous bodily harm (GBH).
  • Hamaad Raaja (18), Jephson Drive: 2 years 6 months for violent disorder and blade possession.
  • Mohammed Aadam (21), Audley Road: 2 years 4 months for violent disorder and blade possession.
  • Mohammed Zaheer (27), Audley Road: 1 year 9 months for violent disorder and carrying an offensive weapon.

This gang’s daylight rampage on busy streets brought terror and violence to the heart of Birmingham. Justice has now been served.

Recommended for you

HSE Snubs Probe into Hove Scaffolding Smash
NO PROBE HSE Snubs Probe into Hove Scaffolding Smash
Screenshot 2026-01-21 at 13.53.37
FATAL CRASH Tragic Fatal Crash Shuts Down Grimsargh Morning Traffic
finding-your-signature-scent-without-the-splurge-1768923649-zhggai
Finding Your Signature Scent Without the Splurge
Man Charged with Murder After Stabbing in Minster
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Stabbing in Minster

Must READ

BODY RECOVERED Body Found After Christmas Day Swim Tragedy at Budleigh Salterton
RETURNED TO PRISON Strood Sex Offender Behind Bars for Flouting Court Order
How Courier Services Support Product Launches and Roadshows
The Benefits of Selling a Home Through Property Auctions
LONDON IN CRISIS Stabbings, Deadly Crash, and Huge Fire Shake the Capital
DEADLY SMASH Chippenham Woman Held Over Deadly Road Smash
POLICE PULL PLUG Manslaughter Charge Dropped After Haywards Heath Death
HARSH SENTANCE Undercover Sting Nets Drug Dealers in Eldene
PHONE HEIST Man Nabbed After £160k Phone Store Heist in Maidstone
FIRST PICTURES Four children taken to hospital after Blaze Tears Through Lambeth Flats

More For You

Sevenoaks Sex Offender Jailed for Child Abuse
POLICE PRAISED Sevenoaks Sex Offender Jailed for Child Abuse
CasinoWizard Insights: What Makes a Slot Collection Worth Playing
CasinoWizard Insights: What Makes a Slot Collection Worth Playing
Wedding of the Year in Crisis: YouTube's Golden Couple on the Brink?
CRISIS TALKS Wedding of the Year in Crisis: YouTube’s Golden Couple on the Brink?
At Least 21 Dead as Two Trains Derail in Spain
DEADLY CRASH Renfe Driver Among 21 Dead After Horror High-Speed Train Crash Near Córdoba

More From UK News in Pictures

CHILD SEX ATTACKER Transgender Woman Charged with Child Sex Offences Found Dead After Home Attack
Cocaine, Road-Rage, and Insurance Offences: Weekly Round-Up from Bromley Magistrates’ Court
RAPID RESPONSE Knife robbery suspects caught in Strood just 40 minutes after attack
SHOP RAID Midnight Burglary Hits Winterslow Shop
MURDER CHARGE Son Charged with Murder After Mum Stabbed in Thatched Hampshire Cottage

BREAKING

AIRPORT CHAOS Car Blaze Sparks Mayhem Outside Heathrow Terminal 5
GUN RAMPAGE Five Men Locked Up Over Daylight Machete and Gun Rampage in Birmingham
SYRIAN MIGRANT Fugitive Flees to Britain After Sex Assault Conviction
SICKO JAILED Paedophile Jailed for Sickening Abuse of Teen Girls
MAJOR BLAZE Blaze Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Stacksteads
HIT AND RUN Four Arrested as Man Left Fighting for Life After Hit-and-Run in Scunthorpe
OFFICER UNDER ATTACK Police Officer Shot with Suspected Catapult on Salisbury Plain
FLIPPER Car Flips on Busy Brighton Street
CAUGHT OUT Welsh Tory James Evans Axed Over Reform UK Talks
FLY TIPPING Concrete Chaos Closes A16 Near Louth
SCHOOLBOY FOUND Tragic Find: 16-Year-Old Schoolboy Found Dead on Plaistow Street
MURDER ARREST Man Arrested in Bolton Murder Probe

More From UKNIP

Asylum Seeker Banged Up Over Brutal Oxfordshire Attack
MIGRANT CRISIS Asylum Seeker Banged Up Over Brutal Oxfordshire Attack
Blaze Sparks Arson Probe in Wolverhampton
ARSON ATTACK Blaze Sparks Arson Probe in Wolverhampton
How an AI Startup Founder’s Lost Laptop at Heathrow Became the Viral 'MacBookGate'
MACGATE How an AI Startup Founder’s Lost Laptop at Heathrow Became the Viral ‘MacBookGate’
Christopher Phillips Jailed for Life Over “Grotesque” Baby Sex Attack
CATASTROPHIC INJURIES Christopher Phillips Jailed for Life Over “Grotesque” Baby Sex Attack