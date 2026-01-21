Five men have been sentenced for their part in a violent street brawl in Birmingham last year that left two injured and terrified locals in danger.

Chaos on Church Lane

On 27 March at about 3.30pm, police were called to scenes of mayhem on Church Lane, Stechford. A gang was caught on CCTV launching a brutal attack armed with machetes, bats, and a gun. Gunshots were fired in the open before the group fled.

Two men subsequently sought medical help — one with a gunshot wound, the other with severe cuts.

Court Shuts Down Dangerous Gang

The Major Crime Team’s swift investigation and CCTV analysis revealed the violent attackers came in three cars. Their reckless firing put innocent bystanders at serious risk, though thankfully none were hit.

All five suspects were arrested soon after and charged with attempted murder, violent disorder, and multiple weapons offences.

Jail Sentences Delivered

(21), Liddon Road: 27 years for firearm possession with intent to endanger life, ammunition possession, carrying a blade, and two counts of attempted murder. Casiim Montgomery (23), Mulwych Road: 22 years for similar firearm and ammunition charges plus grievous bodily harm (GBH).

This gang’s daylight rampage on busy streets brought terror and violence to the heart of Birmingham. Justice has now been served.