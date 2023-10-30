Five people arrested during protests in central London on Saturday have been charged

More than 1,000 officers were on duty as part of the policing operation.

Nine people were arrested on Saturday, two on suspicion of assaulting police officers and seven for public order offences.

A further two people were arrested on Sunday morning on suspicion of inciting racial hatred. Their arrests followed a public appeal about an incident in Trafalgar Square on Saturday evening.

The details of those charged are below.

Kadirul Islam, 33 of no fixed address has been charged with a racially aggravated public order offence (Section 5 Public Order Act). He will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 1 December. The offence relates to an incident in Waterloo Road where racist abuse was shouted.

Emma Turvey, 51 of Clarence Road, Grays, Essex has been charged with a public order offence (Section 4A Public Order Act). She is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 13 November. The offence relates to an incident in Whitehall where a can of beer was thrown at a protestor.

Atif Sharif, 41 of Albert Road, Walthamstow has been charged with causing actual bodily harm. He was remanded and will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Monday, 30 October. The offence relates to an incident in Whitehall where an officer was assaulted and sustained a head injury.

Laura Davis, 22 of Hendon Way, Barnet has been charged with a racially aggravated public order offence (Section 5 Public Order Act). She will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 29 November. The offence relates to an incident in the vicinity of Piccadilly Circus where a placard that was threatening and racist in nature was displayed.

A second person who was arrested in the vicinity of Piccadilly Circus for a racially aggravated public order offence, also relating to a placard, was released with no further action to be taken following a decision by the Crown Prosecution Service.

A 16-year-old youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with a public order offence (Section 5 Public Order Act). He will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 15 November. The offence relates to an incident in Grosvenor Gardens where verbal abuse was directed at officers escorting protestors.