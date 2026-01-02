Kent Fire and Rescue Service swooped on a nightmare crash on Boyton Court Road, Sutton Vallence, Maidstone, on Friday afternoon.

Four fire engines raced to the scene where a single vehicle had crashed badly. Firefighters scrambled up ladders and used platforms to free five trapped victims from the wreckage.

Two seriously injured passengers were rushed into the care of South East Coast Ambulance paramedics for emergency treatment.

Winter Roads Blast: Beware the Ice!

Emergency crews have issued a stark warning to drivers. With icy roads gripping the area, they urged everyone to drive with extreme caution.

“The freezing conditions make roads deathly slippery,” said a spokesman. “We fear more crashes like this unless drivers slow down and stay alert.”