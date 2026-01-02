Watch Live

WINTER ROAD BLAST Five Trapped in Horror Car Smash

  Updated: 22:08
  2 January 2026
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service

 

Kent Fire and Rescue Service swooped on a nightmare crash on Boyton Court Road, Sutton Vallence, Maidstone, on Friday afternoon.

Four fire engines raced to the scene where a single vehicle had crashed badly. Firefighters scrambled up ladders and used platforms to free five trapped victims from the wreckage.

Two seriously injured passengers were rushed into the care of South East Coast Ambulance paramedics for emergency treatment.

Winter Roads Blast: Beware the Ice!

Emergency crews have issued a stark warning to drivers. With icy roads gripping the area, they urged everyone to drive with extreme caution.

“The freezing conditions make roads deathly slippery,” said a spokesman. “We fear more crashes like this unless drivers slow down and stay alert.”

