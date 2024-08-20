 Five-Year-Old Avanti West Coast Superfan Becomes Rookie Trainee Driver

Five-Year-Old Avanti West Coast Superfan Becomes Rookie Trainee Driver

Five-year-old Avanti West Coast Superfan Becomes Rookie Trainee Driver

In a heartwarming story, Avanti West Coast welcomed five-year-old Daniel Rogerson from Standish, Wigan, to its driving school in Crewe, where he became a rookie trainee train driver for the day. Daniel, a passionate train enthusiast and superfan of Avanti West Coast’s iconic Pendolinos, was given this unique experience after the company discovered his love for trains.

From a young age, Daniel’s fascination with trains has been evident. His love for the railway began when he was just one year old, after being gifted a wooden train track by his mum, Elaine. Over time, the track expanded to fill the family’s living room, and his interest in trains only grew stronger. Daniel and his grandad regularly enjoy trainspotting, spending hours watching Pendolinos pass through their local station. Riding the high-speed Pendolinos has become one of Daniel’s favourite activities, often taking rail trips between Wigan and Lancaster with his mum.

five year old avanti west coast superfan becomes rookie trainee driver

Daniel’s love for trains even led to his mum commissioning a Pendolino-shaped bed from a local business, Octavia Chic. After Avanti West Coast’s social media team spotted the bed in a post on X (formerly Twitter), they reached out to offer Daniel an unforgettable day at their Talent Academy.

During his visit, Daniel was given an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Avanti West Coast’s Driver Training Centre. He had the chance to test drive a simulator, sit in the driver’s cab of a Pendolino, and learn how to dispatch a train. The Avanti West Coast team also took Daniel on a special tour of Crewe station, where he explored the announcer’s office and enjoyed plenty of time for transporting.

five year old avanti west coast superfan becomes rookie trainee driver

Natalie Whitehouse, Head of Learning and Development at Avanti West Coast, said, “We had a great time welcoming Daniel to our driving school for the day. With Daniel having so much love for trains, it was brilliant to give him the chance to experience what it’s like to be in the driver’s cab with his mum. He seemed right at home and impressed us with his knowledge and eagerness to learn.”

five year old avanti west coast superfan becomes rookie trainee driver

Daniel’s mum, Elaine Rogerson, expressed her gratitude for the unforgettable experience, saying, “Being given the opportunity to become a rookie train driver was amazing! It’s an experience we’ll never forget! After his time at Avanti West Coast’s driving school, I couldn’t be more certain he’s destined to be a train driver.”

Daniel’s story has touched the hearts of many, and his passion for trains continues to inspire those around him.

