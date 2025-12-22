Flashy Porsche Thieves Nabbed After £1 Million Crime Spree

Luxury Porsche Pilferers Brought to Heel

Two homeless crooks have been slammed behind bars for nicking 25 luxury Porsches across Greater Manchester, raking in around £1 million worth of motors.

Eidmantas Sadauskas and Vytautas Ceponis launched their high-tech smash-and-grab raids from January 2025. Using sophisticated gadgets, they disabled alarms and cloned cars with fake plates to evade police.

The pair hit posh rides in Salford, Bury, Trafford, Manchester, and Stockport, triggering a full-blown police hunt.

Operation Crackdown: Police Nab Porsche Pilferers

Manchester’s Neighbourhood Crime Team tracked them for months and finally stopped their joyride at 1am on 16 October. Cops pulled over their suspicious vehicle en route to Cheshire and discovered a toolbox packed with theft gear, blank keys, and screwdrivers.

At Minshull Street Crown Court in November, both admitted conspiracy to steal vehicles.

Sentenced to Serve: Jail Time for the Porsche Pair

Vytautas Ceponis was slammed with four years behind bars on 19 December

Eidmantas Sadauskas got four-and-a-half years the same day

Several stolen Porsches have been recovered. Police are still hunting for the rest to return them to their rightful owners.

The arrests helped slash vehicle thefts in Stockport by a whopping 43% and overall vehicle crime by 10%. The Neighbourhood Crime Team behind the bust earned a nod for the prestigious Chief Constable’s award.