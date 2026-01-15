Flats Blaze in Ramsgate: Ten Fire Engines Rush to Scene, Woman Treated

Chaos erupted in Ramsgate as ten fire engines raced to tackle a fire at a block of flats in Plains of Waterloo. Emergency crews scrambled just before 5pm, evacuating residents and bringing the blaze under control.

Emergency Services Descend on Ramsgate Flats

Police, paramedics, and firefighters flooded the scene near the junction of King Street and Newcastle Hill. Footage shows rows of fire engines, an ambulance, and other emergency vehicles packed around the block of flats.

Residents were swiftly evacuated for their safety but have now been allowed back inside.

Fire Contained to Bathroom, One Woman Treated

“Ten fire engines and a height vehicle attended and crews, wearing breathing apparatus, used main jets to extinguish the flames, which were contained to the bathroom,” said a Kent Fire and Rescue spokesperson. One person was treated on the scene by paramedics and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART). The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Crews Clear the Scene Within the Hour

Firefighters successfully controlled the blaze and were able to leave the site by 5.45pm, bringing the incident to a close.