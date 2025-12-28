A brutal snowstorm has buried New York City under six inches of snow, sparking chaos on the busiest travel weekend of the year. Thousands of flights have been cancelled, snarling travel plans across the Northeast.

Thousands of Flights Cancelled

Friday night saw 1,500 flights axed across the Northeast US, with cancellations nationwide hitting 14,000 by Saturday morning. The city’s three major airports – JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty – issued severe travel warnings as the storm swept in.

Travel bosses have urged passengers to brace for disruptions amid treacherous conditions. Residents have been warned to avoid driving if at all possible.

State of Emergency Declared

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for half the state. She urged everyone to “monitor local forecasts and avoid unnecessary travel” while urging patience.

“If you have to travel, plan ahead, take it slow, and leave plenty of time to get to where you need to go safely,” Hochul said.

Neighbouring New Jersey followed suit, with Governor Tahesha Way warning of dangerous roads and advising people to stay put during the storm.

City Grits Teeth and Keeps Moving

New York Mayor Eric Adams showed typical NYC grit, tweeting:

“A little bit of that white stuff doesn’t slow down New York City. Thank you to @NYCSanitation, @nycemergencymgmt and all our agencies working hard before and during this storm. Make sure you shovel your sidewalk to keep our city moving safely!”

Despite the chaos, some visitors like Payton Baker and Kolby Gray celebrated their anniversary, acknowledging the cold snap took them by surprise but praising the city’s efforts to clear roads.

Storm Aftermath and Ongoing Risks

While snowfall eased into Saturday, forecasters warned of lingering snow flurries, power outages, and fallen trees. Maryland-based forecaster Bob Oravec said the storm had calmed but risks remain.

The last heavy snow in New York was back in 2022 when eight inches blanketed the city.