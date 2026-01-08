Flood Alert Rings Alarm for River Medway

The Environment Agency has slapped a flood alert on the Lower River Medway. Brace yourselves, folks—flooding could hit from 5am on 9 January 2026. Residents and commuters, stay sharp and keep your eyes peeled.

Flash Flood Danger Zones

Rising river levels threaten low-lying land and roads from Hampstead Lock at Yalding all the way to Allington Lock. Watch out if you’re near:

East Farleigh

Wateringbury

Teston and Teston Park

Tovil

Maidstone, including Millennium Park

Expect possible water overflow overnight. These spots could get soaked.

How To Prepare for the Flood

Don’t wait for water on your doorstep. Here’s your quick prep guide:

Check live flood updates and maps at gov.uk/check-flooding

Activate your personal flood plan if you’ve got one

Listen to official tips on how to stay safe before and during floods at gov.uk/help-during-flood

Stay alert, stay safe, and don’t let the flood catch you out.