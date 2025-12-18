Watch Live

SPECIALIST WATER RESCUE CREWS Flood Alerts Hit Hampshire as Torrential Rain Sparks Rescues

  • Updated: 15:02
  • , 18 December 2025
Flood Alerts Hit Hampshire as Torrential Rain Sparks Rescues

 

Multiple flood alerts are flashing across Hampshire following a heavy downpour that’s pushed river levels dangerously high. Rescue teams are scrambling as several people are trapped by rising floodwaters in areas such as Godshill, Salisbury, and Poles Hill, Otterbourne.

Specialist Crews Rushed to Rescue Trapped Residents

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue’s specialist water rescue crews have been deployed to at least three urgent rescue operations over the past few hours. Heavy rain, with up to 29mm already recorded today, has made flooding highly likely, especially near rivers and streams.

Flood Hotspots and Impacted Areas

  • Monks Brook, Eastleigh & Chaldners Ford: Flooding threatens the recreation ground at Fleming Park.
  • Kingfisher Road: River levels expected to be very high.
  • Chandlers Ford & Stoneham Way: Surface water flooding may affect roads from Chestnut Way to the M27.

Rain is set to continue until 4pm, heightening the risk of further floods across local communities.

Stay Safe and Stay Updated

Officials advise residents in flood alert zones to stay alert and avoid travelling through flood-affected areas. Stay tuned for the latest updates as rescue operations continue.

 

Recommended for you

Parliament Sealed Off After Security Alert in London
Parliament Sealed Off After Security Alert in London
Chaos at York Christmas Market as Man Attacks Three Police Officers
MARKET BRAWL Chaos at York Christmas Market as Man Attacks Three Police Officers
Man Jailed for Faking High-Value Lego Theft Claims
BRICKING IT Man Jailed for Faking High-Value Lego Theft Claims
three-held-after-man-found-dead-near-west-london-canal-three-arrested-after-man-found-dead-near-west-london-canal-1766057445-niraoq
TRAGIC DISCOVERY Three Held After Man Found Dead Near West London Canal

Must READ

West Midlands Police Sergeant Charged with Rape and Coercive Control
CAUGHT ON CAMERA Man Charged Over Alleged Support for October 7 Hamas Attacks
Woman Caught Selling Fake Oasis Tickets and VIP Access
FAKERY Woman Caught Selling Fake Oasis Tickets and VIP Access
Man Charged After Fatal Hit-and-Run on Soho Road, Birmingham
HIT AND RUN CHARGE Man Charged After Fatal Hit-and-Run on Soho Road, Birmingham
Chaos in Margate: Man on Rampage Kicks Cars and Assaults Locals
STREET RAMPAGE Chaos in Margate: Man on Rampage Kicks Cars and Assaults Locals
Urgent: Missing Woman Last Seen in High Wycombe
FIND REBECCA Urgent: Missing Woman Last Seen in High Wycombe
Tragic Beating Outside Sainsbury’s Ends in Death
POINTLESS Tragic Beating Outside Sainsbury’s Ends in Death
Bungling Burglars Flee Jewellery Shop Empty-Handed in Maidstone
EMPTY HANDED Bungling Burglars Flee Jewellery Shop Empty-Handed in Maidstone
Police Hunt Rapist After Attack Near Surrey Railway Station
RAPE PROBE Police Hunt Rapist After Attack Near Surrey Railway Station
Police Issue Urgent Appeal as Hunt Intensifies for Man Linked to Islington Stabbing
TEEN MURDER MANHUNT Police Issue Urgent Appeal as Hunt Intensifies for Man Linked to Islington Stabbing
Police Hunt Witness Car After Fatal Crash in Calcot
TWO ARRESTS Police Hunt Witness Car After Fatal Crash in Calcot

More For You

Man Facing Fresh Child Sex Exploitation Charges in Bristol
MORE CHARGES Man Facing Fresh Child Sex Exploitation Charges in Bristol
Man in His 50s Found with Serious Head Injury in Benson
MURDER PROBE Pensioner in Her 80s Found Dead as Boy, 16, Among Six Arrested in Murder Probe
BRING HER HOME Urgent Police Search Underway for Missing 14-Year-Old Makayla in Rotherham
GANG PLOT Sheffield Drug Gang Found Guilty of Murder After Deadly Shooting

More From UK News in Pictures

Husband Jailed for Stabbing Wife to Death in Lewisham
JEALOUS RAGE Husband Jailed for Stabbing Wife to Death in Lewisham
M25 Closed in Both Directions Between Junctions 5 and 6 Following Serious Collision
HORRO SMASH Fatal Crash on M25: Man in 60s Dies in Horror Smash
Masked Mob Smash and Snatch Cars on Dartford Heath
CAR JACKINGS Masked Mob Smash and Snatch Cars on Dartford Heath
Chilling Moment Killer Re-Enters Sainsbury’s To Attack Dad Over Queue Row
QUEUE ROW Chilling Moment Killer Re-Enters Sainsbury’s To Attack Dad Over Queue Row
VIOLENT ATTACKS Two Thugs Jailed Over Brutal Dartford Car Robberies
Fourth Arrest Made After Ewell Stabbing Tragedy
VICTIM NAMED Tragedy in Ewell: Young Man Named after Fatal Stabbing Outside Pub
Arrest After Stolen Cars Found in Warwickshire Chop Shop
CHOP SHOP Arrest After Stolen Cars Found in Warwickshire Chop Shop
Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted in Cleethorpes - Iraqi Man Charged
MIGRANT CHARGED Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted in Cleethorpes – Iraqi Man Charged
Machete-Wielding Knife Carrier Jailed After Daring Supermarket Chase
SUPERMARKET CHASE Machete-Wielding Knife Carrier Jailed After Daring Supermarket Chase
Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Gravesend Hotel
MURDER PROBE Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Gravesend Hotel

BREAKING

SECOND PLOT FOILED Aussie cops ram two vehicles near Bondi Beach, detain six men in dramatic anti-terror swoop
SLOPPY SLANDER Caught in the act! Curtis Arnold’s slick editing exposed as his own footage blows him up big time
Tragic Crash Claims Two Lives in East Dorset
TRIBUTES PAID Tragic Crash Claims Two Lives in East Dorset
Grimsby Groomer Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Crimes
PREDATOR Grimsby Groomer Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Crimes
Eurotunnel Delays: One-Hour Wait at Folkestone Due to Technical Issue
LONG DELAYS Hours of Delays Hit Channel Tunnel Passengers Between Calais and Folkestone
Child Assault at Balham Station: Police Hunt Woman Seen in Shocking Incident
STATION ATTACK Child Assault at Balham Station: Police Hunt Woman Seen in Shocking Incident

More From UKNIP

86-Year-Old Man Arrested Over 1993 Double Murder in South Wales
ARREST MADE 86-Year-Old Man Arrested Over 1993 Double Murder in South Wales
Two Men Jailed After High-Speed Chase in Sandwell
DANGEROUS AND JAILED Two Men Jailed After High-Speed Chase in Sandwell
Chaos at HMP Bronzefield: Protest Turns Violent
VIOLENT DISORDER Chaos at HMP Bronzefield: Protest Turns Violent
Sohail Ahmed Jailed for Glasgow Abduction and Sexual Assault
Sohail Ahmed Jailed for Glasgow Abduction and Sexual Assault