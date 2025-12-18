Flood Alerts Hit Hampshire as Torrential Rain Sparks Rescues

Multiple flood alerts are flashing across Hampshire following a heavy downpour that’s pushed river levels dangerously high. Rescue teams are scrambling as several people are trapped by rising floodwaters in areas such as Godshill, Salisbury, and Poles Hill, Otterbourne.

Specialist Crews Rushed to Rescue Trapped Residents

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue’s specialist water rescue crews have been deployed to at least three urgent rescue operations over the past few hours. Heavy rain, with up to 29mm already recorded today, has made flooding highly likely, especially near rivers and streams.

Flood Hotspots and Impacted Areas

Monks Brook, Eastleigh & Chaldners Ford: Flooding threatens the recreation ground at Fleming Park.

Flooding threatens the recreation ground at Fleming Park. Kingfisher Road: River levels expected to be very high.

River levels expected to be very high. Chandlers Ford & Stoneham Way: Surface water flooding may affect roads from Chestnut Way to the M27.

Rain is set to continue until 4pm, heightening the risk of further floods across local communities.

Stay Safe and Stay Updated

Officials advise residents in flood alert zones to stay alert and avoid travelling through flood-affected areas. Stay tuned for the latest updates as rescue operations continue.